Six Nations 2022: France 37-10 Italy - Gabin Villiere scores hat-trick for hosts

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gabin Villiere celebrates
Gabin Villiere, 26, was playing in France's second division as recently as 2019
Guinness Six Nations: France v Italy
France: (18) 37
Tries: Jelonch, Villiere 3, Penaud Cons: Jaminet 2, Ntamack Pens: Jaminet 2
Italy: (10) 10
Try: Menoncello Con: Garbisi Pen: Garbisi

Six Nations favourites France pulled away from a spirited Italy in Paris to open their campaign with a bonus-point win.

The Azzurri briefly threatened to derail France's attempt at a first title since 2010 when debutant teenager Tommaso Menoncello scored.

But Anthony Jelonch and Gabin Villiere crossed to put the hosts in front.

After the break, Villiere completed his hat-trick and Damian Penaud also crossed to secure the bonus point.

France top the table after round one from second-placed Ireland on points difference, with Andy Farrell's side travelling to Paris in round two.

France's quality too great for Italy

Rain fell on the Stade de France for most of the match, but France were still able to display the many options in their box of attacking tricks.

From the outset, the hosts showed off a backline of devastating runners and a sharp kicking game to the jubilant Paris crowd.

But Italy clearly had not read the script and started strongly too, taking an unexpected lead when Paolo Garbisi's cross-field kick set up 19-year-old wing Menoncello to become the youngest try scorer in the tournament since 1967.

France soon hit back as Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney tried to recover from a messy line-out but popped the ball into the hands of the onrushing Jelonch, who scored an interception try.

Italy briefly went ahead again after a Garbisi penalty, before Jaminet claimed three points too, and France asserted their dominance before the break as speedy offloads created space for Villiere to slide across in the left corner.

A Julien Marchand try was ruled out, but France could not be kept out for long as Villiere hung on the shoulder of Gregory Alldritt to grab the ball and step round two Italian defenders to score.

Italy managed to keep France quiet for another 20 minutes before the hosts' quality was too much for the Azzurri as Penaud combined with World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont to secure the bonus-point try.

Again French pressure built and, with the clock in the red, Villiere completed his hat-trick in a solid start to the tournament for Les Bleus.

For Italy, despite having now lost 33 Six Nations games in a row, there were signs of promise which they will hope to build on when they host England in round two.

Man of the match - Gabin Villiere

Gabin Villiere blows out his cheeks in disbelief
Hat-trick hero Gabin Villiere made more metres than anyone else in his team with 121 in 13 carries

Line-ups

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Danty, Fickou, Villiere, Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willense, Jelonch, Cretin, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Cros, Lucu, Moefana, Ramos.

Italy: Padovani; Menoncello, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Rischetti, Lucchesi, Pasquali, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Zilocchi, Fuser, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Braley, Marin.

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Tooshay, today at 17:48

    Ireland looked a different class and are my tip for the slam. Italy will frighten England and Wales but retain the wooden spoon.

  • Comment posted by bring it on, today at 17:45

    Italy turned up at last. Enjoyable match. The Italians are greatly improved. Given what I saw yesterday in Dublin the Welsh should be worried. Predicting the final table as Ireland, France, Scotland, England ... and who wants to predict the order of the last two places? :-P

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 17:44

    Italy will give England a game next week

    • Reply posted by Sophie, today at 17:48

      Sophie replied:
      Possibly for the first half.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:43

    Based on this weekend, I think Italy may well beat Wales. I have nothing in particular against Wales but if that does happen I will wet myself with laughter.

    • Reply posted by KW, today at 17:47

      KW replied:
      I'll laugh even louder if they beat England!

  • Comment posted by Snowwie, today at 17:42

    I think Italy looked quite good. England are destined for the wooden spoon this year after that feeble display against Scotland.

    • Reply posted by Sophie, today at 17:44

      Sophie replied:
      And Wales scored the least points in this round 🤔

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 17:41

    Ominous that France scored 37 and didn’t play that well . Don’t think that was the ideal preparation for Ireland away next week in what could be the championship decider. Don’t agree with MOM decision , his teammates did all the graft. A word about ITV commentary team - poor , after 25 minutes I turned the sound off and watched the game without commentary which was a big improvement. BBC 👍

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 17:39

    After the first round, I haven’t changed my mind about Ireland winning the Six Nations.

  • Comment posted by Stuart Miles, today at 17:39

    I watched the last 1/2 hr of the game & if Italy can look after the ball ( how many lineouts were lost ) they are going to beat England
    Seriously their defence , fitness has improved significantly
    The score line in Paris reflects in their inability to develop their game from set piece which they made a mess of

  • Comment posted by wildcat, today at 17:39

    France will romp to 6 nations glory

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 17:39

    Italy definitely improving & will give any team having an off day a game. France, like Ireland, Scotland & England will improve as the tournament goes on. If Wales lose next week then the pressure will be right on them for the rest of tournament. At least there will be something on the Wales, Italy game & I have a ticket. Last home game v Italy, Italy played very well just couldn't cross the line.

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 17:37

    There will be sides more heavily beaten by the French than this.

  • Comment posted by Sophie, today at 17:37

    Yeah Ireland you may as well bag the trophy at this rate.

    • Reply posted by Sophie, today at 17:40

      Sophie replied:
      Next week I think will decide who really wants the trophy out of Ireland and France.

      Scotland have been given an boost and Wales can't rely on home advantage.

      Italy played fairly well the first half but England will get the points on the board to try to stay within a chance of winning.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 17:35

    Looks like it will be a three way battle this year...not much between France, Ireland and Scotland

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:34

    France looked sluggish today, but the weather took its toll in the first half. Italy still thrashef.

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 17:28

    It’s no wonder the Italians cry before every game!?

    • Reply posted by Juan, today at 17:30

      Juan replied:
      Windbag?

  • Comment posted by glaws, today at 17:27

    Italy put in a shift. If only Jake Polledri was fighting fit again!

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:24

    Why are Italy still in this? Only 1 bonus point in the last 6 years is utterly appalling & they will get “nil points” again this year. They are utter cannon fodder for the other five teams. Get rid & let’s go back to the Five Nations.

    • Reply posted by Socrates, today at 17:26

      Socrates replied:
      Didn't you watch Wales yesterday?

  • Comment posted by RGRIFF95, today at 17:22

    Decent looking Italian side, bodes well for the future

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 17:21

    I think we can safely say France won't be winning the 6N, also Wales could give Italy a bit of competition for the wooden spoon.

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 17:21

    Rugby in Italy rather like RL in England: Played only in parts of the North.

    Same time zone, let's have S Africa in the 6N.

    • Reply posted by Aye Right , today at 17:30

      Aye Right replied:
      Already playing in the best Rugby Union Competition in the world!! Try watching it as it is a treat!!

