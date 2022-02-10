Steven Luatua has started six Premiership fixtures for Bristol so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 11 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Steven Luatua comes in to captain Bristol as one of six changes as they look for their fifth consecutive victory against London Irish.

Blindside flanker Luatua is paired with Sam Jeffries, while Yann Thomas and Harry Thacker come into the front row.

Full-back Henry Arundell, 19, makes his Premiership debut for London Irish, one of four changes to the team.

Agustin Creevy starts in the front row, with Sean O'Brien at number eight and Terrence Hepetema in at centre.

Eighth-placed Irish sit two places above Bristol in the Premiership table but have not beaten the Bears on the road since November 2008.

Bristol, meanwhile, have won their past two league matches and are unbeaten in four in all competitions, winning a try-scoring bonus point in each.

Fly-half Ioan Lloyd returns after a positive Covid-19 test, and winger Alapati Leiua - who scored in their most recent victory over Newcastle - also features in the home side's starting XV.

London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins starts after having a citation for reckless or dangerous play, in their defeat by Gloucester, dismissed. Hoskins accepted foul play occurred and has had a yellow card placed on his record.

Bristol head coach Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"They're working hard in key areas, it's not perfect but we're playing some outstanding rugby and we're problem solving when we don't get a few things right, and managing the game accordingly.

"It could be a lot easier on ourselves if we're getting some little things right but that's the constant improvement we're looking to make.

"They [London Irish] put Gloucester under a lot of pressure and probably didn't make the most of the opportunities, but every time we play them it's never an easy game.

"They'll keep going right to the end, they score lots of points in that last quarter as well. Phipps and Jackson are key players for them, regularly playing week-in week-out, so we're expecting a pretty tough game."

London Irish head coach Les Kiss told BBC Radio London:

"There was a sense of frustration and disappointment that we couldn't quite nail some of the specifics we'd worked on during the game at Gloucester last week.

"It's going to be a different type of game from last week, it will be two teams who want to back their skill-set.

"If you look at it in the cold light of day, we're playing a side who were in the top two last season and seem to be finding some of their mojo again.

"We're expecting a very open and dynamic game and I expect nothing different this time around. On our day, we're probably two of the most exciting attacks in the competition."

Bristol: Purdy; Naulago, Radradra, O'Conor, Leiua; Lloyd, Whiteley; Y. Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Vui, Joyce, Luatua (capt), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Kerr, Woolmore, Challenger, Hawkins, Heenan, Strang, Eden, Frisch.

London Irish: Arundell; Stokes, Van Rensburg, Hepetema, Loader; Jackson, Phipps (capt); Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Simmons, Coleman, Cracknell, Gonzalez, O'Brien.

Replacements: Willemse, Gigena, Van der Merwe, Nott, Pearson, O'Sullivan, Rona, Rowe.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).