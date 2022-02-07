Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Les Quennevais student Harry Doolan is the first Jersey-born player to start for the Reds since Ed Dawson featured in a 40-25 win over Moseley on the final day of the 2014-15 season

Jersey Reds hooker Harry Doolan says he is proud to have scored two tries on his first start for the island side.

Doolan, 20, helped Jersey to a 41-31 win at Nottingham on Friday, when he became the first island-born player to start for the Reds since April 2015.

The bonus-point win kept Jersey in third place in the Championship.

"I said when I was a youngster I wanted to play under the Friday night lights and I've hit one of my targets and I just want to keep on pushing," he said.

"I just want to play. I love rugby, I love playing for Jersey, it's my home club, I'm just so passionate about it.

"I just embrace being a Jersey boy and playing for the island and being a local boy - I think about it a lot, but I just don't let it affect my game," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

Tries from Ryan Olowofela, Steve Longwell, Doolan and Will Brown saw the islanders lead 22-12 after half an hour.

Doolan went over again shortly after the break, before Brown got a second, and Wes White got a late score for a bonus point.

"I'm really impressed with the way we started that game, we've got to give credit to Nottingham, they stuck at it and weren't going to go away," director of rugby Harvey Biljon added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"Some parts of the game were very good.

"Some senior players made some inaccurate decisions which we've spoken about, and if we're going to improve and get better we've got to make sure we don't give those up."