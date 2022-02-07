Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Heffernan and fit-again Robbie Henshaw took part in Friday's captain's run in Dublin

Hooker Dave Heffernan has joined Ireland's Six Nations squad with Rob Herring ruled out of their game against France with a calf injury.

Keith Earls remains unavailable as he continues rehab on a hamstring injury.

Ireland have an otherwise clean bill of health with Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson training fully having been short of match fitness for Ireland's opening win over Wales.

Andy Farrell's side avoided any injuries in the 29-7 victory in Dublin.

Connacht's Heffernan - who was involved in Friday's captain's run, will offer further cover at hooker, with Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan likely to once again be the two involved in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile Ulster trio Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have rejoined the squad after temporarily departing in order to play for Ulster in their entertaining United Rugby Championship win over Connacht last Friday.