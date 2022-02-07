Alex Jeffries: Saracens sign Scarlets prop on 'short-term' loan
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Premiership side Saracens have signed tight-head prop Alex Jeffries on a "short-term" loan from Scarlets.
The 26-year-old will provide cover for the injured Marco Riccioni and Alec Clarey in the Premiership side's front row.
Wales Under-20 international Jeffries joined Scarlets from fellow United Rugby Championship side Ospreys in 2019.
"I'm really looking forward to joining the club," he told the Sarries website.
"It's a great opportunity for me and I can't wait to get started."
Saracens are second in the Premiership after beating Bath on Saturday, seven points behind leaders Leicester.