Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Jeffries will provide cover for Marco Riccioni and Alex Clarey in the Saracens front line

Premiership side Saracens have signed tight-head prop Alex Jeffries on a "short-term" loan from Scarlets.

The 26-year-old will provide cover for the injured Marco Riccioni and Alec Clarey in the Premiership side's front row.

Wales Under-20 international Jeffries joined Scarlets from fellow United Rugby Championship side Ospreys in 2019.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the club," he told the Sarries website external-link .

"It's a great opportunity for me and I can't wait to get started."

Saracens are second in the Premiership after beating Bath on Saturday, seven points behind leaders Leicester.