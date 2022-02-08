Centre Bundee Aki scored the first of Ireland's four tries against Wales on Saturday

Former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan says this weekend's match between Andy Farrell's side and France is key to deciding the 2022 Six Nations winners.

Ireland made it nine wins in a row by beating Wales 29-7 in Dublin on Saturday, with the French defeating Italy 37-10 in Paris the following day.

"This is probably the crunch game of the tournament. I think these are the best two teams," said O'Sullivan.

"Whoever wins this one will be eyeing up the championship for sure."

"If you look at the level of rugby Ireland and France are playing at the moment I think they are the pick of the crop," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

'Improvement needed in Paris'

France scored five tries in their victory over the Italians and Ireland four in their success at the Aviva Stadium to get their campaigns underway with bonus-point wins but O'Sullivan believes both sides have room for improvement.

"Ireland know they have to improve going to Paris and the French have admitted they have to improve as well," observed O'Sullivan.

"France know if they are below par against Ireland, Ireland will beat them and Ireland know if they are below par France will beat them.

"We go to France in great fettle but knowing that there is work to be done. It's an intriguing match-up and depends on which team improves the most.

"Ireland looked more than 22 points better than Wales and although I wouldn't say that it was the complete performance there was still a lot to admire.

"The accuracy of our attack meant we basically tore the Welsh defence apart at times and they looked all at sea.

"We knew going into the game we were the better team so it was a question of delivering while being the favourites at home and you can say without a shadow of doubt that we did that.

"The weather was a factor but there were times in the first half when we were a bit sloppy and made life difficult for ourselves. We went in 10-0 up at the break but were certainly better in the second half.

"Ireland will be happy with the result but I think there's still quite a lot more in this Irish team. They had quite a few turnovers and didn't score in the last quarter when they may have kicked on and put another 15 or 20 points on Wales.

"We hope that doesn't come back to haunt us at the end of the season in the points difference race."

France 'may go very physical with us'

The ex-Ireland coach believes France will adopt a physical approach in an attempt to stop Ireland in their tracks and that consideration could force Farrell into contemplating a change in his team selection.

"I think the French will be very physical as if Ireland get time and space to play they can pull any team apart.

"I think France are afraid that if they let us get into a rhythm in the game we could cause problems. They may go very physical with us up front or maybe very physical at the breakdown. We can expect that I believe.

"With that in mind, does Andy Farrell bring an Iain Henderson into the front five to give us a little bit more ballast? That's something he has to look at.

"I suspect that may mean moving away from the gameplan and the style of rugby that is working for us so he'll probably want to stay where he is and play that quick tempo game, keep moving the ball, keep moving the strike point and let them worry about us.

"If France had beaten Italy comfortably it might have been good for us as they might have been a little bit too comfortable in their skin but they know they didn't fire on all cylinders so they're going to be working very hard this week to make sure they do against Ireland.

"I'm confident Ireland will go there and make it a tight game - one moment in the game might make the difference like it did with Johnny Sexton's late drop goal in 2018."

