The Six Nations has delivered some of the most memorable matches in rugby history, but which was the greatest of them all?

Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton and ex-England scrum-half Danny Care debate and discuss that question on the latest episode of Six Nations Greatest.

The six matches they came up with are ranked in reverse order below. Take a trip down memory lane, then rank them yourself at the bottom of this page.

6. 2010: Wales 31-24 Scotland

Shane Williams scored the winning try for Wales against Scotland in 2010

What happened: Scotland led 24-14 with seven minutes to go in Cardiff, but a yellow card for replacement hooker Scott Lawson gave Wales hope.

Leigh Halfpenny scored under the posts in the 77th minute and, after Scotland's Phil Godman was sin-binned, Stephen Jones took three points to level things at 24-24 with 15 seconds remaining.

With the clock in red, Shane Williams found his way over to seal victory as the Cardiff crowd exploded with joy.

Warburton: It was my first Six Nations campaign and I just remember Wales being completely outplayed. We were chasing the game.

I remember running back to the halfway line with Johnathan Thomas and I remember the noise was so loud celebrating and we were looking at each other talking, from about a metre away, I could see his mouth moving but could hear nothing. It was just a wall of noise.

You hardly ever win in that dramatic fashion. At international level you get one of those every four or five years.

5. 2013: Wales 30-3 England

Alex Cuthbert's two tries helped Wales to a record victory against England in 2013

What happened: England travelled to Cardiff chasing a Grand Slam in the Championship decider. Wales, beaten at home by Ireland in round one, needed a winning margin of at least seven points to take the title.

As England's discipline crumbled, Wales led by six at the break but two second-half tries from wing Alex Cuthbert helped the hosts to a record winning margin of 27 points.

Warburton: We did our anthem and it was out of this world. It was ridiculous. My single greatest moment, without a doubt. Emotionally that game drained us.

People probably think that we had the biggest party of the year but I remember going back to the hotel, most of us sat down, had a bottle of beer and we literally just sat there for about three hours. It was just an enormous weight off our shoulders.

Care: We weren't prepared for what was to hit us in that caldron, that atmosphere we met. It was all Wales and we couldn't wrestle back any momentum. It was probably one of the harshest lessons I've learnt.

4. 2021: France 32-30 Wales

Wales went on to win the title, but missed out on the Grand Slam in Paris

What happened: Wales went to Paris seeking a Grand Slam and, after a fast-scoring start for both sides, Josh Adams' try edged the visitors ahead. Victory seemed secure when they led by 10 points with three minutes remaining.

France lost Paul Willemse to a red card, before two Welsh players were sin-binned and with the man advantage, Charles Ollivon made it across the try-line in the 77th minute. With the clock in red, Brice Dulin crossed to break Welsh hearts.

Warburton: That was agonising because it would have taken Alun Wyn Jones to two Grand Glam wins. It just shows how tough the Six Nations is… to win away from home and to win a Championship. Wales did everything they had to do for 79 minutes and 50 seconds but they lost in the end.

3. 2009: Wales 15-17 Ireland

Ronan O'Gara's drop-goal secured Ireland's first Grand Slam in 61 years

What happened: Ireland travelled to Wales seeking their first Grand Slam in 61 years. Wales led 6-0 at the break thanks to two Stephen Jones penalties, but Brian O'Driscoll's pick-and-go try and an incredible take by Tommy Bowe down the right wing put Ireland ahead.

Two more penalties from Jones brought Wales to within two points and his 76th-minute drop-goal seemed to seal victory. But Ronan O'Gara scored a drop-goal of his own with two minutes remaining to make Irish rugby history.

Warburton: It was such a dramatic away win for Ireland that went right to the wire. For the two seconds it takes to score a drop-goal, the whole stadium holds their breath. Maybe not the most entertaining game from minute one to 80 but the significance it has for Ireland puts it in our top six.

2. 2003: Ireland 6 - 42 England

England went on to win the World Cup later in 2003

What happened: England travelled to Dublin hoping for a first Grand Slam since 1995, having lost on the final weekend in several recent attempts. Ireland were looking to secure a first clean sweep since 1948.

The floodgates opened in the second half as Mike Tindall crossed, Will Greenwood made it over twice and Dan Luger scored. Jonny Wilkinson added 15 points from the boot - including two drop-goals - to complete a comprehensive win.

Warburton: England just did a demolition job and I remember watching it thinking that's what cut-throat, ruthless, world-class dominating teams do. Away at Ireland is one of the hardest away games you can have. To go there and deliver with such dominance sent a message to the rest of the world.

Care: It was such a unique game in that both teams were going for the Slam [on the final day]. It was all to play for.

1. 2019: England 38-38 Scotland

George Ford's late try saved England from a home defeat

What happened: A heavy defeat for Scotland seemed certain when England raced into a 31-point lead after half an hour. A second-half blitz by Scotland made it 31-31 and Sam Johnson looked to have sealed victory when he scored in the 76th minute. But George Ford crossed at the death to complete a remarkable draw.

Care: This for me was a crazy Six Nations game. For entertainment value, this is a 10 out of 10. Those moments when you need an ice-cool player - George Ford was the man. I don't think we'll see a game like that again.

Greatest Six Nations matches Rank the Six Nations matches chosen by Care and Warburton First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Confirm selection

