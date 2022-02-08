Sexton has not faced France in two years having missed last year's meeting in Dublin through injury

Ireland's Johnny Sexton says he is unfazed by the attention he receives from France in the build-up to their annual Six Nations meeting.

The fly-half spent two years at Racing 92 and is often the subject of much scrutiny when the national teams meet.

On Tuesday, former France boss Philippe Saint-Andre suggested to French newspaper Midi Olympique that Ireland may be better without Sexton. external-link

"I'm well used to it in this week of the season," Sexton responded.

"France, whether it's home or away, there is always something from one direction or another whether it's inside the camp or outside the camp.

"You can't control what people say, you have to try and do your talking on the pitch. It's nothing new for me in this fixture to have some things thrown at me that you wouldn't expect."

Last year a French doctor who worked with Sexton during his time at Racing apologised to the fly-half after speculating over his history of concussion.

His two year spell in Paris was largely disappointing and he returned to Leinster in 2015 having agreed terms with the province just a year into his stay in the French capital.

"I actually remember talking to (former Leinster head coach) Matt O'Connor at the time when I was coming back," Sexton recalled.

"He was telling me that he thinks it'll have made me a better player because you've had to learn how to try and win in a different way.

"I was so used to the Leinster way, to the Joe Schmidt way with Ireland and Leinster over the years. Then to get exposed to a set-up in Racing that was very different, I think you did learn a lot about yourself and how the team runs and operates.

"I'm definitely better for the experience and learned a lot when I was over there."

'Win in Paris crucial to championship aspirations'

The northern hemisphere's two form sides will go head-to-head at the Stade de France on Saturday with the winner set to be declared favourites for this year's Six Nations title.

France have won seven of their last eight games while Ireland are undefeated in nine, with both securing comfortable wins in their opening game of the tournament last weekend.

"We're playing against one of the in-form teams in the world. We're obviously in form as well so it's been hyped up but if we can win in the Stade de France it puts you in a good position to win a championship," said Sexton, whose last-gasp drop goal gave Ireland their most recent win in Paris four years ago and laid the platform for a Grand Slam.

France have been lauded for their electric backs division in recent campaigns, and for their unpredictability in attack that has underpinned their recent run of form.

"It's a mix of knowing their system or favoured moves, but also knowing the individual," Sexton said.

"You talk about Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack or Gael Fickou, they can produce something out of nothing but they've got some things that we need to know about them whether it's what foot they step off, etc.

"In some teams you look at them and you see the system that they're playing, they're very rigid in a system but these guys can just produce something out of nothing so knowing them as individuals will be very important."