Ben White described his early try-scoring debut cameo for Scotland as "the best 10 minutes of my life".

The scrum-half came on after just 12 minutes of Saturday's Calcutta Cup win over England when Ali Price had to go off for a head injury assessment.

By the time Price returned to the pitch White had scored.

"When I came off and was back on the bench, some of the lads were like 'how was it?' and I was like 'the best 10 minutes of my life!'" said White.

"Getting on like that, so early in the game, was good because it took away the nerves and the anxiety of waiting until the last 20 minutes to get on.

"To be thrown in at the deep end was almost like a good thing because you just go on and do your job. It was an incredible experience. Words can't do it justice. It was absolutely amazing. The stadium was electric, it was incredible."

Price's try came soon after Marcus Smith had kicked England in front at Murrayfield and proved crucial in a tense 20-17 victory.

The 23-year-old London Irish player replaced Price again after 63 minutes in what was a memorable first taste of international rugby.

"My friends and family were over the moon and incredibly proud," he said. "The warmth of the Scotland fans has been incredible and the messages I've received have been incredible. It's something I really appreciate. It's meant so much to pull on that jersey.

"The coaching staff and the players have been brilliant with me ever since I set foot in camp. From coming into this environment you can see how close the squad is and how good the bond is between the players. And it shows on the pitch."