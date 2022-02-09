Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton celebrate Garry Ringrose's try against Wales

Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton believes the current international set-up is "enjoyable because you are winning".

Sexton, 36, led Ireland to a bonus-point victory over Wales in Saturday's Six Nations opener to get their campaign off to the perfect start.

That sets up a tantalising game in Paris with France, who hammered Italy on Sunday.

"Any team that I've ever been involved with that has won I've loved," said Sexton.

Sexton has enjoyed a glittering career with both club Leinster and with Ireland since making his debut in 2009, including three Six Nations titles, one Grand Slam, four European Cups with his Irish province and six league titles through the various forms of the United Rugby Championship.

"I've loved playing for Ireland in any system that we've played in but you look back and the best system that you play in, the most enjoyable environments are when you win," added the number 10 of an Ireland team that is on a nine-game winning streak.

"That's because you get the moments after games as well. The moments in games... some of the moments we've had in games recently are with you forever.

"Even Garry's (Ringrose) try (against Wales), what an amazing try. The stadium just goes crazy, we love it as a team, it's a bonus-point try in the Aviva Stadium. You love it when you win and that's the most important thing."

France coach Galthie has 'huge reputation'

France went into this year's tournament as many people's favourites, with Ireland also heavily fancied given their impressive recent run of performances and victories, including a home win over New Zealand in November.

The French went tantalisingly close to winning last year's Six Nations and have turned a corner in recent years under the direction of highly-rated head coach Fabien Galthie and defence coach Shaun Edwards.

"I suspect it links to Shaun Edwards and the coaches they have there, I think will play a huge part.

"When teams turn a corner like they have I think coaches play the biggest part in it. Obviously they need good players but good players are nothing without the coaches.

France defence coach Shaun Edwards with head coach Fabien Galthie

"Galthie comes with a huge reputation. I remember Joe Schmidt talking to us when he arrived about how good Fabien Galthie was. When someone of the calibre of Joe is talking up Galthie you know you've got a good one."

Sexton has played a significant part in some memorable Ireland successes in Paris, most notably kicking the late drop-goal which secured victory in 2018, and also had a spell with Racing 92 in club rugby.

"Yeah it [playing games in France] has played a big part definitely. Even some of the big wins in 2014 and 2018, some hard lessons as well. I remember coming off the bench in 2010 and what an incredible atmosphere to be in as a youngster.

"It's one of the great places to go in international rugby and obviously Paris every time I go back there it's very familiar. It brings back some great memories from my time with Racing but also times with Ireland."