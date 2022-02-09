Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Ealing were the final winners of the British and Irish Cup in 2018 and the first winners of the Championship in 2019

The final round of fixtures in the Championship has been moved back two weeks by the Rugby Football Union after Covid-19 postponements.

The English second tier will now end on Saturday 2 April rather than 19 March, with the winning side having the chance to get promoted to the Premiership.

Ealing top the table on 56 points from 13 games with second-placed Doncaster two points back having played two more.

The winning side must satisfy minimum standards in order to gain promotion.

Those conditions include a ground with a minimum capacity of 10,000.

Meanwhile, the Championship Cup's first two rounds have been drawn with Ealing receiving a bye into the second round based on league positions.

The remaining 10 sides will play a two-legged first round on 9 and 23 April with two-legged quarter-finals being played over the following two weeks.

The five winners, Ealing and the sides with the two best losing records from the first round will make the last eight before single-legged semi-finals and a final on 21 May.

The tournament has only been played to its conclusion once, in 2019, after being cancelled the past two years due to Covid-19.

Championship Cup draw

First round (home sides in first leg named first)

Ampthill v Coventry

Nottingham v Bedford Blues

Doncaster Knights v Cornish Pirates

Jersey Reds v London Scottish

Richmond v Hartpury

Quarter-finals (home sides in first leg named first)

Richmond/Hartpury v Jersey Reds/London Scottish

Best losing playing record 2/1 v Nottingham/Bedford Blues

Doncaster Knights/Cornish Pirates v Ampthill/Coventry

Best losing playing record 1/2 v Ealing