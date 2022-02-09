Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac named Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and James Ratti as the three uncapped players in his 2022 Six Nations squad

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 16:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales are considering handing uncapped Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan his international debut against Scotland in the Six Nations match in Cardiff.

Morgan, 22, received a first squad call-up and is in contention for a first start, alongside Taine Basham and Ross Moriarty in the Wales back row.

Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Wainwright lined up alongside Basham in the 29-7 defeat against Ireland.

Morgan would be Wales' second new cap of the tournament following Dewi Lake.

Former Wales Under-20s captain Morgan switched from Scarlets to Ospreys for the 2021-22 season and has been one of the form flankers in the Welsh domestic game.

Moriarty, 27, played his 50th international after coming off the bench in Dublin in what was only his second game since suffering a shoulder injury against New Zealand in October 2021.

Wales are currently without injured British and Irish Lions back rowers Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will also have to decide whether to keep Cardiff and British and Irish wing Josh Adams in the centre and consider bringing in Alex Cuthbert into the back three.

Pivac names his side to face Scotland on Thursday, 10 February at 12:30 GMT.

Captain Dan Biggar is set to play his 100th international with his 97 Wales caps supplemented by three Lions test appearances.