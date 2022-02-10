Six Nations: France v Ireland - Johnny Sexton out with hamstring injury

Sexton training
Sexton injured his hamstring in training on Wednesday
Six Nations: France v Ireland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Johnny Sexton will miss Ireland's Six Nations game against France in Paris on Saturday after injuring his hamstring in training.

Joey Carbery replaces Sexton at fly-half in the only change to the starting line-up from the win against Wales.

Second row James Ryan will skipper the side in the absence of the 36-year-old.

British and Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are on the bench after missing the Wales game because they lacked match fitness.

Their inclusion means lock forward Ryan Baird and outside centre James Hume drop out of the matchday 23.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan (c); Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, O'Mahony, Murray, Carty, Henshaw.

Sexton's injury has disrupted Irish preparations after Andy Farrell's side emerged from the 29-7 win against Wales with no injuries.

The Lions playmaker suffered the injury on Wednesday in Ireland's final full day of training before flying to Paris.

Sexton also missed last year's Six Nations game against France, with Ulster's Billy Burns filling in at number 10.

This time the responsibility is given to Munster's Carbery, who has established himself as Sexton's chief understudy despite a run of injuries in recent years.

Carbery featured in all three of Ireland's autumn internationals, coming on twice as a replacement for the captain before starting the final Test against Argentina.

Connacht fly-half Jack Carty is in line to make his first Ireland appearance since the 2019 World Cup from the bench.

Henderson and Henshaw ready for return

An otherwise unchanged starting side is no surprise given the manner with which Ireland defeated Wales in Dublin last Saturday, as Mack Hansen retains his place on the left wing after sparkling on his debut.

Farrell has resisted the temptation to start experienced forward Henderson and centre Henshaw after opting not to risk either against Wales and instead allowing them an extra week to fully recover from injury.

Both players have had very limited time on the field this season, with Henderson making just three appearances for club and country - two of which lasted fewer than 50 minutes.

Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw
Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are named on the bench having not been risked against Wales

After starting gainst New Zealand in November the Ulster skipper was a late withdrawal from Ireland's final autumn Test against Argentina because of a hamstring injury.

He returned a month later for Ulster's Champions Cup win over Northampton but was forced off after 47 minutes with an ankle problem.

Similarly Henshaw - a star performer for Ireland and the Lions during the last year - has played only four games across all competitions this season.

The centre most recently featured in Leinster's demolition of Bath in January and is among the replacements with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki continuing in midfield following their excellent displays last weekend.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 11:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 11:47

    Big blow indeed for Ireland. Very strong France team announced too. I can't see Ireland winning this one tbh.

  • Comment posted by MJP, today at 11:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MacfinBobby, today at 11:45

    Better today than 5 minutes into the match. Great opportunity for Carbery - believe 👍👍

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 11:42

    A major blow. It’s the only position where Ireland do not have strength in depth.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 11:40

    France at home will be formidable. Not sure if Ireland have enough to win. France favourites for me.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 11:38

    Disaster............... but there needs to be a changing of the guard anyway.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 11:37

    Oh la la! C’est dommage…

    Gonna be a Gaelic horror show!

    • Reply posted by Na Fianna, today at 11:41

      Na Fianna replied:
      t00l............

  • Comment posted by Thegreatpoobar, today at 11:36

    ireland need to look to life after sexton anyway.

    great player but injuries becoming more frequent. heart of lion so will never hold back.

    potentially biggest game of 6N this year. carberrys chance to be king. wish him all the best.

  • Comment posted by NM, today at 11:35

    Will probably tell us quite about about how Ireland are likely to be in the coming years.

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 11:36

      NM replied:
      *quite a lot about

  • Comment posted by Dezzle, today at 11:34

    Will be very tough in France without Sexton. Ireland still have a chance in their pack dominates and Carberry steps up. A moment of truth beckons…

  • Comment posted by LBRodders, today at 11:34

    First comment.

    Shame to see him out

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:38

      SD replied:
      Unlucky Rodders, only #5....

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:34

    Bad news for any player to be out injured and Sexton is such a key player. However, the quality of all other players in team plus his direct replacements be fine.
    Losing Sexton won't be reason for win/loss.

  • Comment posted by Gantry, today at 11:33

    I think Sexton missing changes things now, I had thought Ireland would win but now i give France the nod.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:37

      SD replied:
      I have France as slight favourites anyway, nothing changes that. Both quality teams and one mistake or piece of brilliance could be difference.

  • Comment posted by AndAnotherThing, today at 11:33

    The mind may be willing....

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 11:32

    The one player Ireland didn't want to lose, especially away in France.

