Carbery was brought on in the 63rd minute of Ireland's opening Six Nations win over Wales

Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Joey Carbery says he is determined to enjoy his first Six Nations start on Saturday having overcome multiple long-term injuries during his career.

The Munster fly-half, 26, will start in Paris with captain Johnny Sexton ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Carbery missed two years of rugby between 2019-2021 through injury and underwent elbow surgery two months ago.

"To come through that helps me to definitely enjoy the good things in life," he said.

"To be honest I'm just delighted to be back playing and to be back out there injury-free.

"I'm just relishing the environment of going into such a big game at the weekend and it just puts everything into context really. Having gone through that I definitely feel mentally like I'm stronger for it."

In 2020 Carbery underwent ankle surgery on an injury initially sustained in a World Cup warm-up game against Italy. A post-surgery setback eventually saw him sidelined for over a year, while he had to wait until the summer of 2021 to make his Ireland return in a home Test against Japan.

He started the next game against the USA before featuring in all three of Ireland's autumn internationals - including a start in the last game versus Argentina, before a fractured elbow in December threatened to derail his Six Nations aspirations.

However successful surgery saw the Munster man return in time for Ireland's comfortable opening win against Wales where he came off the bench for the final 17 minutes.

"I think anyone would get nervous before any big game - I definitely do," he admitted on Thursday.

"There will always be that but when you think back to what you've been through and the training, how it's gone the week previous, it gives confidence to me in particular and confidence to the players around me.

"Knowing you can lean back on the work you've done previous to this gives me massive confidence."

Carbery had elbow surgery in December following an injury in Munster's Champions Cup opener against Wasps

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said Sexton's hamstring injury was only expected to keep him out for up to 10 days, which would put him in the frame to feature in Ireland's home game against Italy on 27 February.

Carbery is tasked with steering Ireland to their first win in Paris since 2018 - the last time they lifted the Six Nations title.

"I feel like I'm ready to go both mentally and physically," he said.

"I've obviously been involved in a few Six Nations campaign before but I'm looking forward to getting a start from the go ahead.

"I'm just going out to do my job and help the team the best way I can. If I can help the guy inside and outside of me then I'll be doing my job and hopefully we'll be in a good spot.

"Every time I can get a start and game time under my belt it's hugely beneficial. Having November and having the summer Tests behind me leaves me in a good spot going into this weekend."