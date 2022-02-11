Ireland lost to France at home a year ago as they began the Six Nations with back-to-back defeats

Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Perhaps the general air of malaise surrounding the Irish rugby team a year ago was a by-product of time and place.

In the middle of another lockdown with Europe in the grips of the pandemic once more, Ireland fans turned to their team for the sweetest of distractions that only sport can provide.

To their dismay there was little solace to be found. The loss to France in the second week of the Six Nations felt like a particular low point, with the 15-13 scoreline belying the ease with which Fabien Galthie's side won in Dublin.

The trajectories of the two sides could scarcely have looked more contrasting - yet here we are 12 months later.

France have held up their side of the bargain; they are a tremendous swashbuckling force. Few would have predicted a year ago that Ireland would be right there beside them.

Ireland travel to Paris in search of a 10th straight win, having not lost since that day last February. The team, and the mood around them, are transformed.

What has changed since then, what do we still not know and what are Ireland yet to prove as they prepare for a game that has all the hallmarks of a blockbuster?

The good: A front row union

Last year's game against France marked the widest distance between how Andy Farrell wanted his forwards to perform and what they produced.

Against a red-hot French pack Ireland were second best at the ruck and comprehensively stuffed in their search for tempo.

The starting front row combined for a total of two metres from nine carries, and two passes.

Behind that platform it seemed Ireland could play all day before finding the try-line - until a loose ball bounced ever so kindly into the arms of Ronan Kelleher for a late score.

It would have been difficult to believe then that in a year's time Ireland's pack would arguably be the global standard-bearer for an all-action forward unit.

This is down in no small part to the coming together of Leinster trio Andrew Porter, Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, who did not start together in green until the opening autumn game against Japan.

Across the last four games they have combined for an average of 61m, compared to an average of 23m in the opening 16 matches of Farrell's reign.

Furthermore they have nearly trebled the amount of passes per game from four to 11 and have shared on average 25 carries per match, when before Farrell's front three were carrying only 15 times a game.

The unknown: Carbery's biggest Test

Pandemics come and go, empires rise and fall, Johnny Sexton remains Ireland's first choice fly-half.

The captain has had a hand in everything we have seen from the side for a decade and even in a week like this where a hamstring injury has forced him into a consulting role, his influence will remain as he travels to Paris with the team.

There is no getting away from the fact that Joey Carbery's performance on Saturday will be compared to what Sexton would have done; but perhaps it is wise to create as much distance as possible.

Despite his wretched history of injury it seems remarkable that Carbery, in his sixth year of international rugby, has not yet made a Six Nations start.

Carbery kicked three late penalties to help Ireland beat the All Blacks in November

For those six years he has held the title of heir to Sexton's throne, has been in as many squads as fitness has allowed and played a hand in some of Ireland's biggest wins - most notably against New Zealand in 2016 and again in 2021.

Yet still it feels as though there is much we don't know about the 26-year-old at Test level.

Upon news of his selection Farrell was keen to emphasise that the spotlight was not on Carbery but the team as a whole. That was of course in part an attempt to divert said spotlight away from him, but it is also a genuinely held belief that the system Ireland have implemented should withstand the changing of personnel.

What that means is that a best case scenario for Carbery would see the fly-half not stand out on Saturday, but blend in as Ireland continue to roll.

The point to prove: A statement away win?

Saturday will just be the second time that Farrell takes his side to an away game where they will be up against a raucously partisan crowd.

It has been 24 months since Ireland last played away in front of a full house - the Six Nations loss to England that proved to be their final pre-pandemic game.

Empty stadiums diluted the home/away factor, but the fact remains that four of Ireland's five defeats under Farrell have come away from home.

Silverware aside, a statement away win is the most glaring absence from the current regime's CV. Two years ago Ireland travelled to Paris with a shot at the title only to be dismissed as pretenders by a French side who were stronger, more in-sync and ultimately better.

In the time since that game France too have taken their game to new heights. Unlike last weekend, Saturday's game will not be played on Ireland's terms.

The difference between now and recent meetings, Irish fans hope, is that Farrell's side have become accustomed to imposing their will on the opposition far more than the other way round.

Today, France in Paris presents one of the greatest challenges in Test rugby. Going for their 10th straight win, Ireland believe they have scarcely been better placed to rise to it.