Dave Thomas first took charge of Cornwall in 1975 and coached them on and off for the next 38 years

Former Cornwall county rugby coach Dave Thomas has died at the age of 83.

Known by his nickname 'Benji', the former schoolteacher first took charge of the county side in 1975 and led the Duchy to County Championship finals at Twickenham on five occasions.

His one title victory as coach came in 1991, when Cornwall were 29-20 winners against Yorkshire.

Thomas was also in charge when Cornwall reached the inaugural County Championship Shield final in 2008.

Thomas won 21 caps for Cornwall as a player and played for Penryn, making his debut as a 17-year-old against Penzance and Newlyn in February 1966.

He was given a lifetime achievement award by the Rugby Football Union in 2012 for his coaching work in the county.

"Benji for me is what Cornish rugby is all about," Cornwall RFU chairman Dave Saunter told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"He devoted the majority of his life to Cornish rugby - not only will he be remembered for the County Championship win in 1991, but the work he put in around the county in helping clubs, players and coaches to get better in their understanding of the game.

"He is definitely a name that will be synonymous with Cornish rugby for many years to come."

'A passion for Cornwall'

Cornish fans flooded into Twickenham to watch the side win the 1991 County Championship

Thomas' greatest achievement was leading Cornwall to the 1991 county title, having seen his side lose two years earlier to Durham.

It was Cornwall's first county triumph since 1908 and will go down as one of the county's biggest sporting moments.

"It was a great occasion," journalist Bill Hooper, who has covered Cornwall for many years and was at Thomas' first-ever match in 1975, told BBC Sport.

"We'd been there in 1989 when we lost to Durham and there was a sense that we had to put the record straight.

"We came back and Benji was very instrumental in that great win in 1991.

"It was a great Cornish occasion, I've never seen so many Cornish people in one place at one time and there was a great sense of belonging.

"He had a passion for Cornwall," Hooper added. "He was looking to try and give something back to rugby.

"He was so enthusiastic, he threw himself into it and he was just a guy who had some great ideas and was able to impart them to his players and get the best out of them."

'Phenomenal record'

Cornwall were left disappointed when they lost to Lancashire in Thomas' final game in charge in the 2013 County Championship final

Cornish Pirates' Phil Westren knew Thomas for many years, and feels his 38-year association with the county side is something we are unlikely to see again.

"It's a quite phenomenal record," he told BBC Sport.

"Sometimes we just take it for granted when somebody's doing a role but when you consider that, and look back at all the people all along the way he provided help to.

"He didn't have to do it, but there was something in his heart as a rugby man.

"He had the ability and he had the skill and that man-management to deal with people, to get the best out of them and at the same time be a great individual as well."