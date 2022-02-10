Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson will miss the game after testing positive for Covid

Head coach Danny Wilson misses Glasgow Warriors' United Rugby Championship game against Munster on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Attack coach Nigel Carolan will instead take charge of the hosts.

Sam Johnson, Scott Cummings and Rufus McLean all start for Glasgow after being released from the Scotland squad.

Centre Robbie Fergusson makes his first appearance of the campaign as Warriors show four changes from the bonus-point win away to Connacht.

Johnson started Scotland's opening Six Nations victory over England last weekend but has been omitted from the squad to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Irish side Munster side two places below third-place Glasgow, who are aiming for a fourth successive victory.

"We were really pleased with our performance against Connacht two weeks ago," said Carolan. "We played in the right areas of the pitch and created a lot of scoring opportunities.

"There's a lot of history between us and Munster. They are a quality side and we'll need to bring the same defensive energy and attacking intent."

Glasgow Warriors: Kebble, Brown, Berghan, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gordon, Dempsey, Horne, Weir, McLean, Johnson, Fergusson, Cancelliere, Smith.

Replacements: Matthews, McBeth, Pieretto, McDonald, Miller, Dobie, Miotti, McDowall.

You can listen to the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast on BBC Sounds and the Rugby Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app at 10:00 GMT on Saturday.