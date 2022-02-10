Chris Vui helped Bristol win the Championship in 2018 and top the Premiership's regular-season table last season

Bristol's Samoa lock Chris Vui has agreed a new contract to keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2026.

Vui, 28, moved to the Bears in 2017 and has gone on to score seven tries in 81 appearances and establish himself as one of the world's leading second rows.

He captained Samoa in 2017 and played in all four of his country's pool matches at the 2019 World Cup.

He follows Harry Randall in agreeing a new long-term deal after the scrum-half signed new terms last week.

"Chris is an integral cog in the Bears system on and off the field. He not only brings physicality and leadership as a big man but also an exceptional level of technical ability and tactical understanding to our game," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

"To retain Chris' services, especially when there has been global interest in his signature, is a huge positive for Bristol Bears."

Vui joined the club from Worcester and helped them win the Championship title in 2018.

He has since gone on to feature in Bristol's first-ever European triumph, when they won the Challenge Cup in 2020, and help them top the Premiership last season -before losing a dramatic semi-final to Harlequins in extra-time at Ashton Gate.

"He is rightly regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position and we've benefitted from his versatility too, playing in the second row and back row," Lam added.

"Chris was one of my first signings five years ago when our journey began in the Championship. He has played a massive part in our growth as a club and I'm absolutely delighted he will continue to be a critical part in our road to success over the next four years."