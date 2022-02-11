Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duncan Weir's superior kicking helped Glasgow Warriors overcome Munster

United Rugby Championship Glasgow Warriors (10) 13 Try: Cummings Con: Weir Pens: Weir 2 Munster (3) 11 Try: Kleyn Pens: Healy 2

Glasgow Warriors moved within a point of United Rugby Championship leaders Ulster by beating Munster 13-11 in head coach Danny Wilson's absence.

Wilson tested positive for Covid-19 and attack coach Nigel Carolan took charge of the hosts.

Scott Cummings' converted try late in the first half gave Warriors a 10-3 lead at the break.

Jean Kleyn's score brought Munster to within two points but Ben Healy knocked the conversion wide.

Leinster are also a point off the summit, but have a game in hand over Ulster and Glasgow. Munster's losing bonus point takes them to within four points of fourth-placed Edinburgh.

Duncan Weir sent an early penalty wide but was successful with his next effort following a high tackle by Munster's Simon Zebo.

The hosts lost Rufus McLean to a head injury and Healy kicked the visitors level before Glasgow took the lead again.

Neil Cronin's attempted box-kick was charged down by Cummings, who stumbled over the line to get the ball down, with Weir converting.

Glasgow's Fraser Brown was then sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on but Healy's penalty attempt from halfway drifted wide.

And Weir extended Warriors' advantage with his second successful penalty.

Healy brought Munster back to within seven following a collapsed scrum and Kleyn soon forced his way over to bring the visitors into touching distance.

However, Healy's kick from the left was wide of the near post.

Glasgow Warriors: Smith; Cancelliere, Fergusson, Johnson McLean; Weir, G Horne; Kebble, Brown, Berghan, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gordon, Dempsey.

Replacements: Matthews, McBeth, Pieretto, McDonald, Miller, Dobie, Miotti, McDowall.

Munster: Haley; Daly, Farrell, Scannell, Zebo; Healy, Cronin; Loughman, Barron, Archer, Kleyn, F Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Cloete, Coombes.

Replacements: O'Byrne, J Wycherley, Ryan, Hurley, Kendellen, Patterson, Crowley, Hodnett.