Brock James succeeded current Wales backs coach Stephen Jones as Clermont Auvergne fly-half in 2006

Attack coach Brock James is leaving Ospreys at the end of of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season, saying he is going to New Zealand to be with his family.

The 40-year-old was head coach Toby Booth's first appointment in 2020.

"This has been a really hard decision. With my family in New Zealand I have decided to rejoin them there," said James.

Booth says Ospreys "totally understand" James' reasoning.

"His commitment throughout his time here has been exemplary," said Booth.

"His honesty, integrity and deep knowledge of the game have been a huge benefit to myself, his fellow coaches and the players.

"I look forward to see him continue his coaching career in New Zealand."

Australia-born James became one of the most respected fly-halves in Europe after leaving his homeland uncapped, playing in the Clermont Auvergne team that won the 2007 European Challenge Cup and 2010 domestic league title.

James spent 14 years as a player in France before combining his on-field role with coaching duties at La Rochelle when Covid-19 forced the sport's shutdown.

"I am grateful to Toby for giving me the opportunity to be part of the journey the Ospreys are on," said James.

"I have loved working with the Ospreys players and staff. I really appreciate how hard everyone has worked and the foundations that have been laid for the future.

"My focus now is on a strong finish to the season and seeing the Ospreys maintain our momentum in the United Rugby Championship."