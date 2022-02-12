Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says his side were more recognisable after overseeing the 20-17 win against Scotland.

Wales bounced back from their opening Six Nations loss against Ireland with a gritty victory in Cardiff.

"The disappointment was evident from every single person in the squad last week," said Pivac.

"I've known these boys long enough now to know that wasn't the Wales team that we know. There was a big improvement."

Pivac added: "I was very pleased we got the win, the boys put a lot of work in during the week.

"Clearly, we weren't happy with the performance last week.

"In a lot of the areas that the players themselves addressed, they backed the talk up with what was a pretty solid performance in all the areas we wanted to improve in."

One of those areas was the physical battle, with hooker Ryan Elias named man of the match and lock Will Rowlands putting in an outstanding display.

Wales' improvement in that department enabled captain and fly-half Dan Biggar to orchestrate the victory with a 15-point haul.

"In terms of forwards, for a start, your tight-five players pride themselves on the set-piece and the contact area," added Pivac.

"We didn't quite get it right last week and there was a big improvement this week. That enabled Dan to get a lot of front-foot ball and we were able to put them under more pressure.

"The set-piece is improving and the scrum is going well. Our line-out defence was good and we scored a try from a driving line-out.

"What I also like is Adam Beard's leadership up front. He took full responsibility for the forward pack and he's putting pressure on his fellow players.

"The players reviewed their own performance and reviewed it hard and that's the way it should be.

"They knew they had to produce a big performance today and they certainly did that."

Pivac was also pleased with the performance of new cap Jac Morgan.

"He would have learned a lot from that experience, I thought he did well," added Pivac.

"The whole week has been a great experience for him. The ride in on the bus, the whole nine yards."

After lifting the Doddie Weir Cup, a trophy played for by Wales and Scotland since 2018, the home side marked victory with a huddle on the Principality Stadium pitch.

"Those are usually done in the changing room," explained Pivac.

"But when there's a trophy and you have family and friends close by, it was just a quick way to congratulate the boys following the week they've had.

"The boys answered all the questions that were thrown at them."

Pivac says the Scotland win means Wales will have gone from wooden spoon contenders in the eyes of many pundits to a side who can still defend the Six Nations title.

"That is an interesting comment there and I tend to agree," added Pivac.

"From our point of view, we won't be getting too far ahead of ourselves except to say we were pleased with the performance and improved in the areas we wanted to.

"Now we've got two weeks before the game with England.

"Our priority is to recover from this performance and get back in next week, work hard and make sure there is more improvement to come and that is what we want to do."

Ahead of the visit to Twickenham on 26 February, Pivac hopes for some reinforcements with Willis Halaholo, Taulupe Faletau, Josh Adams and Josh Navidi potentially returning.

Cardiff centre Halaholo has missed the first two games after suffering a hamstring injury, while wing Adams was left out against Scotland because of a tight calf.

Faletau celebrated his first appearance since August 2021 with a try-scoring display for Bath, while Cardiff flanker Navidi could make a surprise return after initially being ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder problem.

"We welcome back anybody from injury," added Pivac.

"Willis has been training with us for a good week and a half and he'll be a lot sharper for another week.

"He'll come into the reckoning. Josh is recovering from a tight calf and we would expect both of them to be available for England, hopefully.

"Taulupe has a game next weekend and we'll review that closely, and hopefully Josh will be back very shortly for Cardiff. So we'll monitor their progress."