Scotland "chucked it away" with an error-strewn performance in the 20-17 Six Nations defeat to Wales, says captain Stuart Hogg.

Gregor Townsend's side failed to back up last week's opening victory over England as they missed out on a first win in Cardiff for 20 years.

Scotland led 17-14 then were pegged back before being reduced to 14 men late on when Finn Russell was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

"It's a horrible feeling," said Hogg.

"We cost ourselves the game. One penalty or knock-on is fine, but when you compound errors that's when you get frustrated.

"At times we'll be beaten by better sides, but I think we gave them easy avenues into the game. We gave them field position they didn't have to work too hard for.

"The gameplan was the right one, but we didn't execute it."

Darcy Graham scored a superb try as Scotland rallied from an early six-point deficit to lead 11-6 and 14-9 before half-time.

But Wales were level by the break and captain Dan Biggar - who kicked 15 points on his 100th Test appearance - settled a frenetic contest with a drop goal 10 minutes from time.

Townsend lamented his side's failure to capitalise on "big moments".

He said: "We clearly weren't good enough today. Lack of execution gave Wales momentum and they did well when they had the ball.

"When we went in front, that should be a reason to kick on, but we weren't accurate enough in the second half and gave too many penalties away.

"There were big moments in the second half that we did not execute. We gave penalties to the opposition so we did not control that second half."