While Wales captain Dan Biggar made the century-making headlines against Scotland, he was joined in the celebrations by team-mate Jonathan Davies.

The pair shared in the joy of revelling in the same milestone of reaching 100 internationals after playing together for 13 years at the top level.

While Biggar was battling a knee injury and kicking the winning drop-goal, Davies' role was more understated in the 20-17 Six Nations win.

The Principality Stadium crowd proved Davies is equally cherished among the Welsh public when the Scarlets centre came on as a 69th minute replacement for Nick Tompkins.

The Cardiff crowd roar that greeted his introduction was almost as loud as for Biggar's late intervention or the final whistle that signalled victory.

"I've always said the Principality Stadium is the best in the world and we have the best fans," said Davies.

"Even at the end when the final whistle went nothing compares to it. There's a group of us that go out and we are very proud to represent all of the people in Wales.

"It's always the same. I'm just grateful to get the opportunity, and I love every chance I get to put the jersey on.

"Every time you put the Welsh jersey on it is a proud moment, and this was exactly the same."

Davies, 33, played a pivotal role in the defensive effort in the final moments as Wales kept out Scotland.

"I thought the defence was great throughout the game," said Davies.

"We were under pressure and Scotland were probing, but we were able to keep them out at the end.

"It's something we are building and we could see the result at the end with a good defensive performance."

This was a 94th Davies international for Wales to go alongside six Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

A century of Wales caps is still in sight but he is more concerned with the team's success.

"I've never been one for personal accolades," added Davies, who made is debut against Canada in 2009.

"I'd probably trade in 20 caps for a Grand Slam but every opportunity I'm grateful to wear the jersey, and hopefully I get a shot in a couple of weeks."

Davies is referring to the Twickenham trip to face England on 26 February after Eddie Jones' men comfortably defeated Italy in Rome to complete round two.

Wayne Pivac now has specialist centre options of Davies, Tompkins, Owen Watkin and the fit-again Willis Halaholo, with Lions wing Josh Adams also having started in midfield against Ireland.

Whoever is selected, Davies is confident Wales can build on the Scotland success.

"History has shown with this group over the years it gets better the more time we spend together," said Davies.

"The fallow week is important to put some good work in and keep growing as a squad.

"We have the opportunity now to go to Twickenham and take on an England squad that is very competitive. It should be a good game."

Following the opening defeat against Ireland, Davies admits beating Scotland was crucial to any hopes of retaining the title.

Following England at Twickenham, unbeaten leaders France will arrive in Cardiff, so Wales have huge challenges ahead.

Pivac's side have at least given themselves a chance of contesting Six Nations silverware, which looked miles off their radar following events in Dublin.

"Wayne alluded to it in the week that it (Scotland) was almost a final," added Davies.

"Our first game at home was important to show what we can achieve. We were disappointed with the performance against Ireland, but the attitude and application against Scotland was huge.

"This win showed the effort and will to win for us as a team and to make sure we keep our championship hopes alive.

"We still have a chance in this competition depending on results, but you want to be in the fight.

"We go to Twickenham as a group, and can take some confidence, but knowing there's a huge amount of work to do.

"Competition is fierce and it shows how strong this tournament is, so it's going to be a great couple of weeks coming up."