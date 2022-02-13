Italy 0-33 England: Visitors get Six Nations campaign back on track
|Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England
|Italy: (0) 0
|England: (21) 33
|Tries: Smith, George 2, Daly, Sinckler; Cons: Smith 4
England got their Six Nations campaign back on track as they outclassed Italy to claim a bonus-point win in Rome.
Despite losing their opener in Scotland, Eddie Jones' side is now second in the table behind unbeaten France after two rounds.
England almost claimed a bonus point before half-time as Marcus Smith crossed and Jamie George scored twice.
Elliot Daly scored the fourth try after the break and Kyle Sinckler added another after a dip in intensity.
Line-ups
Italy: Padovani; Mori, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli; Cannone, Ruzza; Steyn; Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.
Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Pasquali, Sisi, Negri, Pettinelli, Fusco, Marin.
England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly
Player of the match?
2. In reality easy for England and well done.
3.EJs, WHY did you take off George and Randall, 2 of our best players on the pitch? Madness!
The tournament is wide open and the rest of the tournament will determine who comes out on top.
Good performance all round, intensity drop in the second half, Italy played well, so a clean sheet is a big plus too.