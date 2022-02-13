Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England Italy: (0) 0 England: (21) 33 Tries: Smith, George 2, Daly, Sinckler; Cons: Smith 4

England got their Six Nations campaign back on track as they outclassed Italy to claim a bonus-point win in Rome.

Despite losing their opener in Scotland, Eddie Jones' side is now second in the table behind unbeaten France after two rounds.

England almost claimed a bonus point before half-time as Marcus Smith crossed and Jamie George scored twice.

Elliot Daly scored the fourth try after the break and Kyle Sinckler added another after a dip in intensity.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Italy: Padovani; Mori, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli; Cannone, Ruzza; Steyn; Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Pasquali, Sisi, Negri, Pettinelli, Fusco, Marin.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly