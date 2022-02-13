Italy 0-33 England: Visitors get Six Nations campaign back on track

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England
Italy: (0) 0
England: (21) 33
Tries: Smith, George 2, Daly, Sinckler; Cons: Smith 4

England got their Six Nations campaign back on track as they outclassed Italy to claim a bonus-point win in Rome.

Despite losing their opener in Scotland, Eddie Jones' side is now second in the table behind unbeaten France after two rounds.

England almost claimed a bonus point before half-time as Marcus Smith crossed and Jamie George scored twice.

Elliot Daly scored the fourth try after the break and Kyle Sinckler added another after a dip in intensity.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Italy: Padovani; Mori, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli; Cannone, Ruzza; Steyn; Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Pasquali, Sisi, Negri, Pettinelli, Fusco, Marin.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 17:04

    Italy can take some heart from today and last weeks performances. If they continue to play like this, they have a good chance against Wales and Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Green Hamstring, today at 17:04

    Too many substitutions at the wrong times. This obsession with `finishers` worries me. On the positive side the first fifty minutes were very good from an England perspective - but why ring the changes so early?

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 17:03

    What did Youngs add there, the catch and drive takes the ball over halfway - he hoofs it away - I bet the forwards loved that.

  • Comment posted by cheeky_nffc, today at 17:03

    It may seem churlish to complain about a 33-0 win, but the second half was garbage.

  • Comment posted by Seymour Bwana and his stick that spoke thunder, today at 17:03

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 17:03

    What a radio commentary where the sound needed to be turned off.

    Player of the match?
    Seriously
    This is the mens game and it’s man of the match
    Please

  • Comment posted by Saltway Sweeper, today at 17:03

    This is going to be a very very close 6N.

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 17:03

    Average. Just average.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:03

    1.All rugby fans are with you Evesham RC & Jack. So sorry.

    2. In reality easy for England and well done.

    3.EJs, WHY did you take off George and Randall, 2 of our best players on the pitch? Madness!

  • Comment posted by Mikec2018, today at 17:02

    Just lost momentum when Youngs came on

  • Comment posted by Dbow, today at 17:02

    Pick apart what you like about that game. Fact is a bonus point win is exactly what England needed.
    The tournament is wide open and the rest of the tournament will determine who comes out on top.

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 17:02

    It’s no wonder the Italian players cry before every game!?

  • Comment posted by Lord_Frizzle_Bertie_Flap_Jnr, today at 17:02

  • Comment posted by Georgia to join the Six Nations, today at 17:02

    Cannot understand those lauding Italy for a 33-0 defeat at home. It will be interesting to see how Italy fare on the proposed summer tour to Georgia and a revitalised Romania under Andy Robinson (who were better against Uruguay in the autumn than Italy were). Let's grow the game, expand the tournament and/or introduce promotion/relegation. The continued closed shop kills the growth of the game.

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 17:01

    *BREAKING NEWS* The Randall/Smith 9~10 axis is quicker and better than the Youngs/Farrell one, who knew.
    Good performance all round, intensity drop in the second half, Italy played well, so a clean sheet is a big plus too.

  • Comment posted by Pearce, today at 17:01

    Don't think England will trouble french

  • Comment posted by if only , today at 17:01

    Why when randle was doing so well, then two number 10s. ???

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 17:01

    Some positives, a nil score line, Harry Randall, but a lack of accuracy will exposure us against any other 6N opponents

  • Comment posted by Dont mind me, today at 17:01

  • Comment posted by mickeyleachfan, today at 17:01

    How bad was that ITV commentary? Always at least two phases behind play, getting the players' names wrong, and wittering away instead of being up with the action. Ghastly.

