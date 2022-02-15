Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tadhg Beirne made his Ireland debut in 2018 and has won 27 caps

Munster second row Tadhg Beirne has extended his contract with the IRFU until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Beirne made his Ireland debut against Australia on the 2018 Summer Tour and featured in every game of Ireland's 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

The 30-year-old has won 27 Ireland caps and represented the British and Irish Lions in South Africa last summer.

"I have made some tough decisions in my career but this was an easy one," he said.

Beirne came through the academy system at Leinster but joined Welsh outfit Scarlets in 2016, winning a PRO12 title in 2017.

In 2018 he joined Munster and made the first of his 45 appearances against Glasgow Warriors in September of that year.

"I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey - my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player," added Beirne.

"Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come."