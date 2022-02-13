Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Head coach Eddie Jones says England "left a bit out there" despite cruising to a bonus-point win against Italy in the Six Nations.

Having lost their opening game against Scotland, England bounced back by scoring five unanswered tries in Rome.

Jones was "pleased" with the defence and says their attack is improving but his side could have scored more points.

"We had two tries disallowed and probably missed another one or two," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We left a bit out there but I'm really pleased with the defensive effort and not giving them any points.

"Italy are an improving team, they have some good young players. They are well coached and they did not drop off like Italy sometimes do.

"Each game we want to get a little bit better, and we felt our attack was better than against Scotland but we have some room to go. Set pieces were in and out and possibly the referee lost a bit of control, but all in all, very positive."

England, who move to second in the table, host Wales at Twickenham when the tournament resumes on Saturday, 26 February.

Jones says home advantage will help England in what he says will be a "much tougher game" against Wayne Pivac's side.

"Wales are an attritional team as we saw yesterday when they hung in the game against Scotland and started to win the battle around the ruck. Dan Biggar was able to give them field position and I thought it was an outstanding win.

"It will be a much tougher game but we will be back at Twickenham and backed by 82,000 fans who want to see England do well."

'We have put ourselves back in the championship'

England fly-half Marcus Smith said the visitors "had to put on a show" for their travelling fans in Rome.

Smith opened the scoring with his second try in as many games, before having a hand in two more tries and kicking four conversions.

"We put a big emphasis on today," he told ITV.

"We were very disappointed after Murrayfield. Eddie [Jones] spoke about the next job and we have put ourselves back in the championship with that win.

"I've never played in this stadium before, there was a special atmosphere with loads of England fans having come out. We had to put a show on for them, we were a bit scrappy and credit to Italy but to score 33 points is always nice."

Smith played alongside scrum-half Harry Randall, who he played with in England age-group teams and with whom he says he has a "special" partnership.

He added: "To play alongside Harry [Randall] is special, we have a good connection off the field and I hope we have on it as well.

"We have loads to work on, we are still learning on our journey, but we will enjoy tonight and get back on the horse tomorrow."