Wales' pack put in a much-improved performance against Scotland following widespread criticism after defeat in Ireland

Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch live on S4C. Highlights online and Scrum V, Sunday, 27 February 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

After much-improved Wales beat Scotland in their second Six Nations game, who would you select in their starting XV to face England at Twickenham?

Wales could be boosted by the return after injury of Willis Halaholo and Josh Adams while Taulupe Faletau has successfully returned for Bath.

So would you stick with the side who responded so well in Cardiff to their opening week defeat against Ireland?

Or would you tinker again to face the old enemy?

