Wales squad selector: Choose your starting XV to play England
|Six Nations: England v Wales
|Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch live on S4C. Highlights online and Scrum V, Sunday, 27 February 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
After much-improved Wales beat Scotland in their second Six Nations game, who would you select in their starting XV to face England at Twickenham?
Wales could be boosted by the return after injury of Willis Halaholo and Josh Adams while Taulupe Faletau has successfully returned for Bath.
So would you stick with the side who responded so well in Cardiff to their opening week defeat against Ireland?
Or would you tinker again to face the old enemy?
Here is your chance to make your selection - remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.
Wales Six Nations XV
Pick your starting XV for Wales' third Six Nations game against England
