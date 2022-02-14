Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former Wales and Llanelli prop Anthony Buchanan has returned to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) council following an election among its member clubs.

Buchanan succeeds Liza Burgess, who resigned from her role following her appointment as a Wales age-grade coach.

Burgess also left board with her position as vice-chair later taken by ex-Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Ieuan Evans.

Buchanan was previously on the WRU board from 2014-19.

He stepped down at that point, but could now also rejoin the board following Burgess' departure.

The WRU council also includes another former Wales captain and ex-Lion in Colin Charvis, as well as John Manders and Claire Donovan.

One of Charvis, Manders, Donovan or Buchanan will be invited to sit on the board.

In a statement WRU chair Rob Butcher said Buchanan "will be committed to making a difference to Welsh rugby".