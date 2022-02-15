Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fly-half Orlando Bailey has been relied on as a regular starter for Bath this season

Bath duo Orlando Bailey and Max Ojomoh have signed two-year contract extensions to stay with the club.

Both backline players progressed through the club's academy pathway.

Fly-half Bailey, 20, made his Premiership debut in 2020 and has progressed to being a regular starter this season with 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring 82 points.

Centre Ojomoh, 21, was handed his first league start last year and has featured 17 times so far this season.

"To have two young, talented pathway players commit their future to the club is extremely significant," Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

"Orlando and Max have both been given their opportunity over the past year and have taken it with both hands. Their work ethic has been incredible, their attitude has been exemplary, and they have pushed hard for selection every week."

With bottom-of-the-Premiership Bath ravaged by injuries this season, young players such as Bailey and Ojomoh have been among those heavily relied on and given the chance to show their credentials.

Bath-born Bailey won the Under-20 Six Nations title with England last year and was called up by Eddie Jones to his initial Six Nations squad this month.

"I have learnt so much in my first 18 months here and look forward to growing more as a person and player in the seasons to come," Bailey said.

Ojomoh is the son of former England flanker Steve Ojomoh, who played for Bath during the 1990s.

He joined Bath's academy aged 14 and after receiving four caps for England at under-20 level was called up to the preliminary senior squad by Jones for last July's Test matches against the USA and Canada.

In the absence of others, Ojomoh has shown his versatility by twice starting at fly-half for Bath, including in the victory over Harlequins in February.

"With the quality of players and staff here, it was an easy decision to extend my time at a club I love," Ojomoh said.

"With the recent changes at the club, I believe we are building towards a bright future which I'm excited to be a part of."