Sisilia Tuipulotu was awarded one of Wales Women's retainer contracts in February

Sisilia Tuipulotu's family did not want her to play rugby when she was growing up because they thought she may get hurt.

But the sport was a natural part of her life. After all, rugby runs in the family.

Tuipulotu's father Sione played for Tonga and Newport, her cousin Carwyn represents Scarlets and she is also a cousin of Wales' Taulupe Faletau.

"A coach in college approached me and asked me to play," said the 18-year-old Gloucester-Hartpury second row.

"I thought, why not? My brothers do it, so why can't I? I can do whatever they can do and maybe even better!"

Just two years since taking up the sport, Tuipulotu is a semi-professional player, having been offered a retainer contract by the Welsh Rugby Union in February.

Tuipulotu combines her training with a psychology degree at Gloucester University, and says her family are now fully supportive of her decision to play.

"As I've progressed, they've accepted it a lot more and now they're fully on board with it," she said.

"But at first they didn't want me playing for a club in England - they thought I would end up playing for England that way!"

With sights now set on making an international debut for Wales during the upcoming Six Nations, Tuipulotu credits her family as a big influence on her success.

"My family is so important, just seeing how hard they work inspires me to achieve my goals too," she added.

"Carwyn will watch my games and I watch his, so we pick things up from each other. He gives me tips and tells me what I did well and what I can do better."

"I cried after that phone call"

Tuipulotu is regarded as one of Wales' most exciting young talents, with women's head coach Ioan Cunningham saying she could have a "massive" impact despite being so young.

And it was Cunningham who broke the news of the contract to the youngster, interrupting a university lecture in the process.

"I didn't answer the first time because the professor was in the middle of talking," Tuipulotu said. "So I asked if I could step outside to call him back.

"I was shocked at first. After the phone call, I cried. Then I called my dad, and he cried too!"

Tuipulotu and Wales are preparing for the start of the Six Nations, which comes on the last weekend of March, followed by the World Cup in October.

With five tries to her name in the Allianz Premier 15s for Gloucester-Hartpury, a Wales retainer contract agreed and potentially an international debut to come, Tuipulotu has had a whirlwind few months.

"Overwhelming is definitely the word I would use. It's been a lot to take in, but I'm so thankful for every opportunity," she said. "Playing in the Six Nations would be so good. The way I'm performing, hopefully I get my first cap, but I know I've got to keep working hard for it."

Despite all the hard work on the rugby pitch and in the lecture hall, Tuipulotu has time for another hobby.

"I lead on the TikToks in the group now, which is really good fun," she said.

"Whenever I do them, Keira Bevan is always the first one up for it. She loves a TikTok dance."