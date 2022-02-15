Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Lousi is renowned for one-handed offloads

Tonga lock Sam Lousi has signed a contract extension to stay at Scarlets.

The 30-year-old has made 30 appearances for the west Wales team since joining them from New Zealand's Hurricances in 2019.

"Sam has been an important member of our side this season and is a big part of our plans moving forward," said Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel.

"He is a tremendous athlete with a superb skill-set which fits in with how we are looking to play the game."

The duration of Lousi's new deal has not been specified, but he added: "Myself and my family are happy to be staying in west Wales.

"The squad here at the Scarlets is building nicely and I'm excited to see where we are heading."

Lousi played rugby league for New Zealand Warriors before switching to union with Waratahs in Australia, then at their Super Rugby counterparts Hurricanes.

He has made eight Test appearances for Tonga.