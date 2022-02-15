Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Rory Sutherland (far righ) was only able to play 18 minutes against Wales

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland is likely to miss the rest of the Six Nations because of rib and shoulder injuries.

Having started against England, Sutherland, 29, came off the bench in Saturday's loss in Wales, but was later withdrawn injured.

He is is set to miss up to six weeks and Worcester Warriors head coach Steve Diamond said: "It's painful."

Scotland host France on 26 February before trips to Italy (12 March) and Ireland (19 March).

Diamond added: "He's got a badly bruised shoulder, AC joint and rib up top.

"Don't know whether it's fractured or not, but he's looking to be out between four and six weeks."