Scotland's dramatic win over Ireland put them within one victory of a place at the World Cup in New Zealand

Scotland aim to "inspire the next generation" of women to take up rugby by qualifying for the World Cup, says captain Rachel Malcolm.

Bryan Easson's side face the winners of Kazakhstan v Colombia in a play-off final - live on BBC Alba - in Dubai on 25 February for a place at the delayed 2021 showpiece in October.

Scotland's women last played at a World Cup in 2010.

"I can't put into words how much it would mean," said Malcolm.

"We just can't wait to get there and get it done. We want to inspire the country.

"It is humongous in terms of the potential support the Scotland women's program will get in the future and for us to try and inspire that next generation to take up the sport."

Loughborough Lightning flanker Malcolm made her international debut when Scotland missed out on a World Cup place with a 25-15 aggregate defeat to Spain in 2016.

She can vividly recall how devastated now-retired prop Tracy Blamer was after those games, adding: "It's for people like that that, we want to get to a World Cup."

Despite the match taking place in the evening, Scotland are taking no chances have undergone specialist training to cope with the warm conditions in Dubai.

The 30-year-old skipper has taken a leading role, utilising her PhD on the effects of heat in team sport athletes.

It was 34 degrees in Italy at the Europe qualifier, where Scotland advanced with a last-minute win over Ireland, and Malcolm said the squad "suffered badly" in the heat.

"Your body won't do what you want it to do, it's like playing rugby five seconds behind your body," she said.