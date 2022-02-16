Harlequins coaches (from left) Jerry Flannery, Adam Jones and Nick Evans

Harlequins coaches Adam Jones, Nick Evans and Jerry Flannery have signed new deals to stay part of the backroom staff with the Premiership champions.

Attack and backs coach Evans, 41, spent nine years as a player with Quins after arriving from New Zealand in 2008 before becoming a coach in 2017.

Wales and Lions legend Jones, 40, arrived in 2015 before stepping up as scrum coach when he retired in 2018.

Former Ireland international Flannery, 43, has been with Quins since 2020.

He arrived as line-out coach, before becoming the dual line-out and defence coach during Quins' Premiership title winning season in 2021 - their first in nine years.

Quins senior coach Tabai Matson, who inherited his backroom team when he arrived, said: "The coaching group did an amazing job last year.

"It's always interesting to come from the outside and join a cohesive group - and that's exactly what they were. They are a high functioning team.

"They're all completely different. They have different energies, they're all fantastic within their portfolios and they all compliment each other really well.

'An eclectic group of nations'

"What Nick brings to the table is an analytical view. He's got all that experience from his playing days but now he's leading and driving the likes of Marcus Smith and Danny Care.

"He's completely different to Jerry, who brings this real intensity to the way he leads the line-outs and the defence. I'm not sure if it's just his accent but he's a wonderful storyteller and drives a lot of the energy.

"And of course, Bomb, our Welshman. It's really an eclectic group of nations, which is one of the things we love about the game, isn't it?"

"Our scrum has often been the thing that's kept us in games, so with his experience and the way he drives the scrummaging, he's been a key part of the success here so far."