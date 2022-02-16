Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Semesa Rokoduguni won four caps for England between 2014 and 2017

Bath's former England winger Semesa Rokoduguni has been banned for an initial three-week period after being sent off at Wasps on Saturday.

The 34-year-old admitted a charge of dangerous tackling after a high hit on Wasps centre Sam Spink in the first minute of the second half.

Rokoduguni will have his ban cut by a week if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

He will definitely miss Bath's games with Leicester and Newcastle.

But he will be able to play against Bristol on 5 March if he successfully completes the coaching intervention programme.

An independent disciplinary panel allowed Rokoduguni full mitigation for the offence, and the possibility of a further reduced sentence, due to his early guilty plea and previously good disciplinary record.