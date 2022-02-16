Semesa Rokoduguni: Bath winger given three-week ban after red card
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Bath's former England winger Semesa Rokoduguni has been banned for an initial three-week period after being sent off at Wasps on Saturday.
The 34-year-old admitted a charge of dangerous tackling after a high hit on Wasps centre Sam Spink in the first minute of the second half.
Rokoduguni will have his ban cut by a week if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.
He will definitely miss Bath's games with Leicester and Newcastle.
But he will be able to play against Bristol on 5 March if he successfully completes the coaching intervention programme.
An independent disciplinary panel allowed Rokoduguni full mitigation for the offence, and the possibility of a further reduced sentence, due to his early guilty plea and previously good disciplinary record.