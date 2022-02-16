Stuart McCloskey goes over for a try in Ireland's victory over USA in Dublin last summer

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey says he is determined to add to his six Ireland caps since making his debut in 2016.

Injury ruled the 29-year-old out of selection for this year's Six Nations squad but he is fit again and out to impress Irish coach Andy Farrell.

"I still think I've a bit more left in me," he told The Ulster Rugby Show.

"I'll still be fighting over the two to three years I think I've got left of really good rugby for myself and maybe I'll get back for the World Cup."

He added: "I've only just got back for the Connacht game and I still wasn't maybe 100%. This would be the first week I'm fully, fully fit so hopefully I can put in a good game against the Dragons on Sunday and with any luck get back in there."

Ireland's impressive nine-match winning run came to an end last weekend with the Six Nations defeat by France in Paris.

Quality in depth

McCloskey is aware of the stiff competition for places in the Irish line-up and particularly at centre.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I didn't think I should have played a bit more. But the way they are playing at the minute you can't really complain.

"The results are going well and Andy's got them playing a great brand of rugby - they were pretty unlucky at the weekend against France.

"The guys that are there are world class. Bundee (Aki) and Robbie (Henshaw) both started for the Lions while I thought it was a bit of a joke that Garry (Ringrose) wasn't on the Lions tour in the first place. So you've got three of probably the five or best best centres in the world there.

"Have I been playing at that level? I would argue that I have at some stage in my career. Whether I could have got a break here or there, maybe got a run of a couple of games in a row - it would have been nice but that's just the way it goes sometimes.

"I've been in pretty much every squad in the last two to two-and-a-half years and Andy's been really good with me. I actually felt like I improved quite a bit under him. He contacted me before the last squad (Six Nations) was selected to say it was just because of the injury."

Stuart McCloskey has made 147 appearances for Ulster since his debut in 2014

McCloskey has helped Ulster move top of the United Rugby Championship table and they are through to the last 16 of the Champions Cup, where they will take on defending champions Toulouse.

Ulster last tasted league success in 2006 while their only European triumph came seven years earlier but McCloskey is confident silverware could be on its way to the Kingspan Stadium.

"We've got brilliant young talent, we're top of the league and into the last 16 in Europe. If we beat Toulouse you are pretty much there or thereabouts for anything.

"I think it's just getting past Leinster in the league. We've been in the top three or four every year, it's just getting over that hump. We beat them in December and on our day I feel we can beat them.

"We showed that in the Champions Cup quarter-final a few years back at the Aviva Stadium where we should have come away with the result - a couple of things went against us. We need to bring our best game on the day to beat them - they are what we aspire to at the minute.

"They are the best team in Europe and in my opinion have been for maybe four or five years. We've been constantly competing for championships. We've done that, it's just getting over the next hurdle and this is the closest we've been in my time here."

You can hear more from Stuart McCloskey's interview on The Ulster Rugby Show on Thursday at 22:00 GMT on BBC2 NI and the iPlayer.