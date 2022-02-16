Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England fly-half Marcus Smith says injured captain Owen Farrell has been "helping me big time behind the scenes" during his first Six Nations.

Coach Eddie Jones earmarked the 94-cap veteran to guide Harlequins youngster Smith through this year's campaign.

And although Farrell, 30, was then ruled out, he remains in contact with Smith, who turned 23 on Monday and has been England's outstanding player.

"His feedback is massively important to me," Smith told BBC Sport.

"I've learnt a lot from him, in the autumn and summer as well. We've got a good relationship and it's a shame he can't be here.

"He's been watching the games and we've been chatting about things I've been feeling in training, as well as how I feel in games."

Farrell's absence has meant more opportunities for Leicester fly-half George Ford in midfield and he came on during Sunday's 33-0 win over Italy, with Smith moving to play at inside centre for just the second time in his life.

Smith had already scored his fourth try in seven Tests, having also crossed in England's 20-17 defeat in Scotland, and was named man of the match in Rome.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Sara Orchard, he said: "It's been brilliant to be able to pick George's brains and learn from him, both on and off the field, in his preparation as well as his detail in training.

"I really enjoyed it [playing at 12]. It was a different way to see the game and it was good to get on the field together.

"George has been teaching me a few tips [about kicking a spiral bomb]," Smith added. "He's mastered it.

"I've done it once in a game but he does it about five times a game so he's been helping me with that and my game management. We've been bouncing ideas off each other and we've got a like mind for the game so it's been exciting working with him."