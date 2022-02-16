Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Francois Pienaar (right, with Nelson Mandela) led South Africa to the 1995 World Cup title

A consortium including South African World Cup-winning former captain Francois Pienaar has completed a £32m takeover of Saracens.

Kimono House Limited has bought a "controlling stake" in the group which owns the club and their home StoneX Stadium.

Saracens Mavericks netball team is also part of the group.

Nigel Wray, the club's owner for 26 years, retains "a significant minority shareholding".

The club announced the takeover in October and confirmed it had been completed on Wednesday.

Pienaar, who led the Springboks to victory at the 1995 World Cup, made 44 appearances as a player-coach for Saracens.

Marco V. Masotti, the owner of South Africa's Sharks rugby team, is also part of the six-person consortium.

Other investors include Dominic Silvester, Neil Golding, Nick Leslau and Paul O'Shea.