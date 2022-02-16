Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Siva Naulogo was sent off just before the hour in Friday's defeat by London Irish

Bristol Bears winger Siva Naulago has been banned for three games after his red card for dangerous tackling in the 49-32 loss to London Irish was upheld.

Naulago was dismissed for a high tackle on Exiles full-back Henry Arundell.

After citing, the 30-year-old put his case to an independent disciplinary panel having admitted the offence but challenged the issuing of the card.

He does have the option to reduce the ban to two games, on completion of a World Rugby training programme.

If successful in the Coaching Intervention Programme, the rugby league convert will only miss the Premiership games against Worcester and Wasps, with the ban finishing in time for the West Country derby at Bath on 5 March.