Jamie Hill scored a try at Harlequins in pre-season but is yet to score in competition for Cardiff

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Zebre Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 18 February Time: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Cardiff Rugby make two changes to their side to face Zebre with Jamie Hill and Brad Thyer returning for Friday's game.

Forwards Rhys Carre and James Ratti, both released from Wales duty, will start on the bench at the Arms Park.

Willis Halaholo will not feature in the game, having been retained in the Wales camp to monitor an eye injury.

However, the match could be in doubt after a "very rare" red warning has been issued for parts of Wales with winds in excess of 90mph expected.

Scrum-half Hill's half-back partner Jarrod Evans will make his 99th appearance for the region.

Captain Josh Turnbull will play in his 216th league game, drawing level in second-place with former Munster fly-half Ian Keatley amongst the United Rugby Championship's most capped players.

Loose-head Thyer comes into the front row alongside Kirby Myhill and Dmitri Arhip, with Turnbull paired at lock with Rory Thornton.

Back-row trio Shane Lewis-Hughes, Will Boyde and James Botham, centres Ben Thomas and Rey Lee-Lo, and a back three of Hallam Amos, Owen Lane and Aled Summerhill are all retained from the 29-27 victory over Leinster at the end of January.

Director of rugby Young said: "What we've got to be chasing is consistency of performance. It's hard to get momentum because it's been very stop start for us.

"We've set standards in our last two games and they are the standards we have to adhere to week in, week out and it doesn't matter whose next-door.

"This is a big challenge because it's not too difficult to get yourself up to play Quins or Leinster because that real fear factor is there. What we have to do is handle situations where we are expected to win."

Zebre have five players in their squad released from the Italy national camp.

Captain David Sisi, winger Pierre Bruno, centre Enrico Lucchin, number eight Renato Giammarioli and lock Andrea Zambonin have all travelled to Cardiff.

Props Danilo Fischetti and Giosuè Zilocchi along with scrum-half Alessandro Fusco have remained in Rome on international duty, but Zebre are boosted by the return of hooker Luca Bigi, to the bench after recovering from an injury suffered in Toulon last December.

Cardiff Rugby: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Jamie Hill; Brad Thyer, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Josh Turnbull (capt), Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Will Boyde, James Botham.

Replacements: Keiron Assiratti, Rhys Carré, Will Davies-King, Teddy Williams, James Ratti, Lloyd Williams, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan

Zebre: Junior Laloifi; Pierre Bruno, Erich Cronjé, Enrico Lucchin, Asaeli Tuivuaka; Antonio Rizzi, Guglielmo Palazzani; Paolo Buonfiglio, Oliviero Fabiani, Eduardo Bello, David Sisi (capt), Liam Mitchell, Giovanni Licata, Iacopo Bianchi, Renato Giammarioli.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Daniele Rimpelli, Ion Neculai, Andrea Zambonin, Taina Fox-Matamua, Manfredi Albanese, Timothy O'Malley, Jacopo Trulla.

Referee: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Assistants: Craig Evans (WRU) & Ben Breakspear (WRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (WRU)