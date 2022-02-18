Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani joined Bath in March 2021 after leaving Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Fly-half Danny Cipriani is back in the Bath squad for the first time since early December following concussion.

Tom de Glanville returns at full-back and Will Butt starts on the wing in place of banned Semesa Rokoduguni in the only changes from the Wasps defeat.

Props Francois van Wyk and Joe Heynes are among four changes made by Tigers as they look to stretch their eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Eli Snyman and George Martin return to the pack for the trip to The Rec.

Heynes, who recently signed a new contract at Welford Road, is back in the Tigers XV after being released by England.

The Premiership leaders remain without Ollie Chessum, George Ford, Ellis Genge, Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs who are all staying with Eddie Jones' squad for the Six Nations match against Wales on 26 February.

Snyman joins Harry Wells in the second row with flanker Martin back at blindside. Ashby-born prop Will Hurd is in line for his first appearance of the season if he comes off the bench.

Scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth captains the side in an unchanged back-line from the 35-20 win over Northampton.

Former England fly-half Cipriani, 34, has been out of action since suffering concussion at the start of December but is finally available after coming through his return to play protocols.

Scotland back row Josh Bayliss is also on the bench having recovered from a similar injury.

Bath, who are seven points adrift at the bottom of the table, name an unchanged pack with de Glanville replacing Tom Prydie after coming off the bench against Wasps.

Butt starts a Premiership game for only the second time as Rokoduguni begins an initial three-week suspension after his red card last Saturday.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"If you look at the investment over the years at Bath, they've got the potential to be an outstanding side.

"I'm sure they're disappointed with what's gone on this season given the squad they've got and the investment they've made.

"When you look at [Taulupe] Faletau coming back, Jonathan Joseph in the centre and Ben Spencer at nine - they are an ambitious team and, from that point of view, they are an incredibly dangerous side."

Bath: De Glanville, Butt, Joseph, Ojomoh, Muir; Bailey, B Spencer; Morozov, Du Toit, Rae, Richards, McNally (capt), Faletau, Coetzee, Hughes.

Replacements: Doughty, Cordwell, Verden, Bayliss, De Carpentier, Simpson, Clark, Cipriani.

Leicester: Hegarty, Potter, Porter, Kelly, Nadolo; Burns, Wigglesworth (capt); van Wyk, Montoya, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Martin, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Whitcombe, Hurd, Green, Leibenberg, van Poortvliet, Scott, Ashton.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).