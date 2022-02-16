Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales women train at the National Centre of Excellence at the Vale Resort, near Cardiff

Wales women will prepare for this year's Six Nations with a warm-up game against a USA Select XV.

It will be played at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets on 12 March.

It will be the first competitive game Wales have played since 12 players went professional and a further 11 signed retainer contracts.

Wales begin their Six Nations at home to Scotland on 2 April, with crowds set to return to the women's tournament for the first time in two years.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said the players are already reaping the benefits of the professional programme.

"As a group, we are building each week, now that we are spending more time together on and off the pitch," he said.

"We can't wait to show what we are capable of on the back of the historic announcement."

USA are ranked sixth in the world and will be putting a side together largely from players involved in England's Allianz Premier 15s.

"They play a high standard of rugby and will test us with their athletic ability and power game which is exactly what we need ahead of the Six Nations," added Cunningham.