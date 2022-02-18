Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets fought back from 33-12 down to beat Connacht 41-36 in their final game of last season

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Connacht Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 19 February Time: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Johnny Williams will play his first game since November as Scarlets make three changes for Saturday's United Rugby Championship match with Connacht.

The 25-year-old has recovered from a calf injury and will partner fellow Wales centre Scott Williams, who also returns to captain the side.

Aaron Shingler comes into a reshuffled back row, with released Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy on the bench.

Connacht include Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan returning from Ireland camp.

They make six changes from defeat against Ulster two weeks ago and scrum-half Kieran Marmion becomes the fifth Connacht player to reach 200 caps.

Johnny Williams' last game was for Wales against Fiji in the Autumn International Series, his last appearance for his region was in October's 50-15 defeat at Leinster.

Wing Tom Rogers has recovered from a head knock he took in last month's 27-15 defeat for Scarlets at Ulster to continue in an unchanged back three.

Scarlets Head coach Dwayne Peel also keeps the same half-back pairing and an unchanged front five amongst his pack.

Shingler, however, comes into the back-row at blindside with Sione Kalamafoni switching back to number eight.

Carwyn Tuipulotu drops to a bench which includes Hardy and fellow Wales international Rhys Patchell, as well as centre Joe Roberts who is another returning from injury.

"These next two home games (Connacht and Glasgow) are massive for us and we have spoken about that," said Peel.

"I thought we were unlucky not to come away with anything from Ulster in our last game. In terms of mentality and attitude it was good, but self-inflicted errors, particularly when receiving kick-offs, were costly. On the whole there is stuff to build on ahead of a big challenge, but one we are looking forward to."

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas; Tom Rogers, Johnny Williams, Scott Williams (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Dan Jones, Dane Blacker; Steff Thomas, Daf Hughes, Samson Lee, Sam Lousi, Morgan Jones, Aaron Shingler, Shaun Evans, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Jac Price, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Joe Roberts.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Peter Sullivan, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, John Porch; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Tietie Tuimauga, Niall Murray, Leva Fifita, Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Greg McGrath, Jack Aungier, Eoghan Masterson, Abraham Papali'i, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Farrell.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistants: Elgan Williams & Jason Bessant (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)