Ulster beat Dragons 26-22 at the Principality Stadium in March 2021

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Ulster Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 20 February Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales South East FM & Digital, BBC Sport website & app, and BBC Radio Cymru 2. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Bradley Roberts could feature for Ulster against the Dragons, who he will join at the end of the season, after he was released from the Wales squad.

Ulster are also boosted by the return of key players from Ireland's camp.

Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O'Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney all return for the URC leaders.

Dan Baker makes his first start of the season for Dragons as one of three changes with prop Greg Bateman and wing Rio Dyer also coming into the side.

Roberts, 26, who has been released from Wales duty will join the Dragons at the end of the season on a long-term deal and is named as a replacement for Ulster at Rodney Parade.

Cormac Izuchukwu could make his first appearance this season off the bench for the league leaders as he returns from injury.

The Dragons' bench sees a call-up for Will Talbot-Davies and a potential senior debut for impressive young back row George Young.

"It's a huge challenge ahead of us and one we are looking forward to," Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said.

"Playing any of the Irish provinces is hard, and Ulster are probably the one that goes under the radar with the headlines of the others. But I think they are a coming force.

"They are well coached, well structured, and incredibly physical. If you can't compete with that physicality, they'll blow you off the field.

"What we've got to do is get back is being true to the game that we're trying to play and not get sucked into the type of game that opponents want to play."

Ulster did the double over the Dragons last season, winning 40-17 in Belfast and 26-22 at the Principality Stadium.

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Jonah Holmes, Adam Warren, Aneurin Owen, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Greg Bateman, Taylor Davies, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Joe Maksymiw, Harri Keddie (c), Ollie Griffiths, Dan Baker

Replacements: TBC, Aki Seiuli, Mesake Doge, Huw Taylor, George Young, Rhodri Williams, Ioan Davies, Will Talbot-Davies

Ulster: Rob Lyttle; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ben Moxham; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O'Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter, David McCann, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Eric O'Sullivan, Marty Moore, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Stewart Moore.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistants: Adam Jones & Gareth Newman (WRU)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)