Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Lydiate has not played since injuring his knee while playing for Wales against Ireland in February 2021

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Ospreys Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 February Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate is set to make his first appearance after a year out with a knee injury when Ospreys visit Leinster on Saturday.

Lydiate is on the bench, while Bradley Davies, Morgan Morris and Dan Evans start as Ospreys make three changes.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe, temporarily released from the Wales squad, is also among the replacements.

Jordan Larmour has been released from Ireland's squad to start on the wing for Leinster.

Another of those coming back into the fold from international duty is prop Cian Healy, who slots into a front row that also contains James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa.

Locks Ross Molony and Ryan Baird will pack down behind them with Martin Moloney, Scott Penny and Max Deegan all retaining their places in the back row from the win over Edinburgh last Friday.

Ireland wing James Lowe returns from injury on the bench, from where hooker Sean Cronin could make his 200th Leinster appearance.

Toby Booth, Ospreys head coach, said: "You play Leinster and you know what you are going to get. They are going to play fast, with high skill, try and dominate you at the breakdown and get on top of you at the set-piece. They are an all-court team.

"We have to back ourselves and do what we need to do, and if we can do that we will be competitive. If we don't, then we won't.

"We know what the challenge is and it's no different to every other week, but against Leinster it gets magnified even more."

Leinster: Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne, Harry Byrne, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Cian Healy, James Tracy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Martin Moloney, Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Peter Dooley, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Rhys Ruddock, Nick McCarthy, Rory O'Loughlin, James Lowe.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Michael Collins, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Ethan Roots, Harri Deaves, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Elvis Taione, Rhodri Jones, Rhys Henry, Lloyd Ashley, Dan Lydiate, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistants: Andrew Brace & Dan Carson (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)