Kelleher has started Ireland's last seven matches

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations with a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old was forced off during the first half of Ireland's 30-24 defeat in Paris.

In the last year, he has established himself as his country's first choice hooker, starting the last seven games.

The injury could open the door for Dan Sheehan, who replaced his Leinster team-mate in France, to make his first international start against Italy.

The experienced Rob Herring and Connacht's Dave Heffernan are Andy Farrell's other options in the middle of the front row.

Ulster's Herring was not considered for selection for Ireland's opening two games of this year's championship due to a calf injury, but will return to the squad as part of a 23-man mini-camp this weekend.

The loss of Kelleher is a blow for Farrell, who had selected the same all-Leinster front row of Andrew Porter, Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong for the last five matches.

Ireland will hope to return to winning ways a week on Sunday when they host Italy in Dublin having had their nine-game winning streak ended in the ferocious contest against France.