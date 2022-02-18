Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliot Dee is shown a red card during the game against Benetton

Dragons hooker Elliot Dee has been cleared to resume playing after completing a suspension and is available for Saturday's game against Ulster.

The Wales international was shown a late red card as Dragons drew with Benetton in the United Rugby Championship in January.

The 27-year-old admitted the offence, which incurs a six-week ban but was reduced to three weeks on account of Dee's admission of guilt and his previous good disciplinary record.

Wales' opening two Six Nations matches accounted for two weeks of the three-week ban while Dee also took part in a World Rugby education course.

Dee had not been included in Wayne Pivac's squad because of injury.