Scotland women are bidding to end a 12-year wait for World Cup qualification

Scotland will face Colombia in Dubai on 25 February for the remaining place at this year's Rugby World Cup.

Colombia progressed with an 18-10 victory over Kazakhstan in the final qualification tournament.

Scotland went directly into the winner-takes-all match after Samoa and Hong Kong withdrew because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The 12-team World Cup, delayed from last year because of Covid, takes place in New Zealand in October.