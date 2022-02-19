Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 19-20 February
Indigo Group Premiership
Aberavon P - P Llanelli
Bridgend 12 - 29 Cardiff
Ebbw Vale P - P Carmarthen Quins
Merthyr 36 - 43 Llandovery
RGC 29 - 14 Swansea
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed P - P Pontypool
Bedwas P - P Cardiff Met
Cross Keys P - P Beddau
Maesteg Quins P - P Ystalyfera
Neath P - P Tata Steel
Trebanos P - P Narberth
Ystrad Rhondda P - P Glamorgan Wanderers
WRU Plate
Round 1
Aberavon Quins 5 - 12 Kenfig Hill
Aberystwyth P - P Bonymaen
Gowerton P - P Llangennech
Newbridge P - P Mountain Ash
Newcastle Emlyn P - P Rhydyfelin
Penallta 36 - 12 Cowbridge
St Josephs P - P Brecon
Treorchy 27 - 20 Nant Conwy
WRU Bowl
Round 1
Aberavon Green Stars P - P Llandeilo
Chepstow P - P Abertysswg
Haverfordwest P - P Fairwater
Machynlleth P - P Bryncethin
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Swansea Uplands
St Albans 3 - 27 Llanharan
St Clears P - P Tumble
Usk 29 - 10 Ynysowen
WRU Shield
Quarter finals
Crumlin P - P Holyhead
Pontardawe P - P Beaufort
Tonna 73 - 7 Hollybush
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brynmawr P - P Bedlinog
Dowlais P - P Risca
Monmouth 10 - 24 Blaenavon
Senghenydd P - P Nelson
Division 1 East Central
Dinas Powys 12 - 0 Porth Harlequins
Rhiwbina 22 - 5 Cambrian Welfare
Division 1 North
Bro Ffestiniog P - P COBRA
Caernarfon P - P Bala
Llandudno P - P Pwllheli
Ruthin P - P Dolgellau
Division 1 West Central
Brynamman P - P Ammanford
Dunvant 28 - 24 Birchgrove
Skewen 25 - 10 Bridgend Athletic
Waunarlwydd P - P Glynneath
Division 1 West
Llanelli Wanderers 15 - 3 Crymych
Penclawdd 24 - 7 Pembroke
Whitland P - P Felinfoel
Division 2 East
Caerleon P - P Croesyceiliog
Caldicot 14 - 12 Abergavenny
Cwmbran P - P Blackwood
Newport HSOB P - P Talywain
Pill Harriers P - P Oakdale
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly P - P Abercwmboi
Llanishen 75 - 14 Taffs Well
Llantwit Fardre P - P Llantrisant
Treharris P - P Gilfach Goch
Division 2 North
Abergele P - P Nant Conwy II
Colwyn Bay P - P Shotton Steel
Newtown P - P Rhyl & District
Welshpool P - P Bangor
Wrexham P - P Mold
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells P - P Maesteg Celtic
Morriston P - P Bridgend Sports
Porthcawl P - P Seven Sisters
Resolven P - P Pyle
Ystradgynlais P - P Pencoed
Division 2 West
Fishguard P - P Loughor
Kidwelly P - P Burry Port
Milford Haven P - P Carmarthen Athletic
Nantgaredig 21 - 12 Tenby United
Pontyberem P - P Pontarddulais
Division 3 East A
Blaina P - P Abercarn
Garndiffaith P - P Abertillery B G
Machen P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Rhymney P - P Deri
Division 3 East Central A
Old Illtydians 0 - 0 Cardiff Quins
Pontyclun P - P Penygraig
Tylorstown P - P Penarth
Division 3 North
Llangefni II P - P Dinbych II
Rhosllanerchrugog 22 - 17 Pwllheli II
Wrexham II P - P Menai Bridge
Division 3 West Central A
Baglan 33 - 32 Cwmafan
Cwmgors P - P Abercrave
Nantymoel P - P Tonmawr
Vardre P - P Cwmllynfell
Division 3 West A
Lampeter Town P - P Aberaeron
Llangwm 6 - 12 Cardigan
Neyland 5 - 12 St Davids - Match abandoned - 57 mins
Tregaron 22 - 22 Llanybydder
Division 3 East B
Fleur De Lys P - P Bedwellty
Nantyglo P - P Blackwood Stars
Newport Saracens P - P Trinant
St Julians HSOB P - P New Tredegar
Whitehead P - P New Panteg
Division 3 East Central B
Gwernyfed P - P Llandaff
Hirwaun P - P Caerau Ely
Llandaff North P - P Cefn Coed
Old Penarthians P - P Wattstown
Treherbert P - P Tonyrefail
Division 3 West Central B
Briton Ferry P - P Cefn Cribwr
Glyncorrwg P - P Penlan
Neath Athletic 25 - 19 Maesteg
Pontrhydyfen 12 - 15 Glais
Division 3 West B
Bynea P - P Furnace United
Cefneithin P - P Amman United
Llangadog P - P Trimsaran
Penygroes P - P New Dock Stars
Division 3 East C
Pontllanfraith P - P West Mon
Rogerstone P - P Magor
Division 3 East Central C
Llandrindod Wells 12 - 43 Cardiff Saracens
Sully View 17 - 0 Cardiff Internationals
Tref y Clawdd P - P Brackla
Division 3 West Central C
Fall Bay P - P Pantyffynnon
Ogmore Vale P - P Cwmgwrach
Penybanc P - P Cwmtwrch
Pontyates P - P South Gower
Rhigos P - P Pontycymmer
Division 3 East D
Girling P - P Tredegar
Old Tyleryan 27 - 24 Cwmcarn United
Trefil P - P Abersychan