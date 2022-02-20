Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Black worked closely with Newcastle Falcons and England rugby international Jonny Wilkinson

Newcastle's football and rugby teams have led tributes following the death of their former coach Steve Black.

The 64-year-old worked with Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan and was also part of the club's backroom staff during the 2015-16 season.

Black also spent two spells on the coaching staff at Newcastle Falcons where he developed a close relationship with England star Jonny Wilkinson.

He also worked closely with Wales, the British and Irish Lions and Sunderland.

Newcastle Falcons called him "a club legend who will never be forgotten".

A minute's silence will be held in his honour ahead of Sunday's Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs at Kingston Park.

Steve Black (pictured right) worked at Newcastle United with Steve McClaren and with Kevin Keegan in an earlier spell

A Falcons statement called Black the "spiritual heartbeat" of the club from the early days of professionalism, helping guide them to promotion to the top tier.

"Much more than his sporting achievements, Blackie was a friend to all of us - a proud Geordie who understood the value of people, and how to inspire them.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Blackie's family, and his many, many friends. You will never be forgotten," the club said.

Fellow Geordie Alan Shearer also tweeted: external-link "Awful news. RIP Blackie."

Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle striker Michael Bridges described Black as an amazing man who had time for everyone

"Took me under his wing in 1994 and trained me on Tynemouth beach to get me fit for the start of my YTS contract. The world has lost a great man, husband, father and mentor," he wrote on Twitter.

Terry McDermott, who worked with Black as a football coach at Newcastle and Huddersfield, tweeted: "Devastated to wake up to the news my big mate has passed away.

"Words can't do justice what a top bloke he was and he will be missed very much by everyone who knew him."

Tributes to Steve Black have flooded in from across the sporting world

Bath and England fly-half Danny Cipriani described Black as "the greatest" and ex-Newcastle and QPR player Joey Barton said he was "one in a billion", adding "I feel blessed to have spent time with him".

Black started his coaching career by running local football teams while working as a nightclub doorman in Newcastle as a teenager.

His varied career saw him work with the Wales international rugby team under Graham Henry and he was among the coaching team on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2001.

His style and manner allowed him to switch between rugby and football, and he also spent time coaching at Fulham, Sunderland, QPR and Huddersfield.